Live updates / open thread: Browns at Eagles, preseason game No. 2

August 16, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles are 15 practices and one preseason game deep into their summer training, and today they will host the Cleveland Browns in their second preseason game, which will be held at Lincoln Financial Field at 1:00 p.m., EST. We'll all watch, because that's what we do.
The Eagles' most important starters are highly unlikely to play, but there are still things to watch:
Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader