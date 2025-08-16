Live updates / open thread: Browns at Eagles, preseason game No. 2

The Philadelphia Eagles are 15 practices and one preseason game deep into their summer training, and today they will host the Cleveland Browns in their second preseason game, which will be held at Lincoln Financial Field at 1:00 p.m., EST. We'll all watch, because that's what we do.

The Eagles' most important starters are highly unlikely to play, but there are still things to watch:

How much will Tanner McKee play, and will his exposure league-wide continue to grow? Will the Eagles showcase co-QB3 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, in the hopes of flipping him for a player or a draft pick? Can a cornerback finally show up and earn a role as the starting CB2 opposite Quinyon Mitchell? Can Sydney Brown lock down the starting safety spot opposite Reed Blankenship? Who will emerge from some of the under-the-radar camp battles, which are more for spots on the roster as opposed to starting roles?

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.

