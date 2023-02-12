More Sports:

February 12, 2023

Live updates / open thread, Super Bowl LVII: Eagles 27, Chiefs 21

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
021223JalenHurtsPatrickMahomes Joe Rondone/USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes

After a five-year hiatus, the Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, as they'll take on Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts will play in his fourth game since suffering a sprained shoulder Week 15 against the Chicago Bears, and will lead the Eagles' offense on Sunday evening. As a team, the Eagles had incredible injury luck throughout the 2022 season, as all 22 starters will play in this matchup. The Chiefs are also a very healthy team. The only starter they're missing in this matchup is WR Mecole Hardman. You can find the full Eagles-Chiefs injury report here.

The Chiefs are easily the best opponent the Eagles will have played so far this season. Mahomes is very clearly the best quarterback they will have faced, but there are still plenty of matchups that favor the Birds. On offense, look for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to make some plays against a very inexperienced set of cornerbacks, and for the Eagles to get their RPO game going against an average Chiefs run defense. Defensively, the Eagles will have to find a way to slow down Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs' screen game, but should have matchup advantages against the Chiefs' offensive line, particularly against their offensive tackles. Here are our five matchups to watch when the Eagles have the ball, and when the Chiefs have the ball.

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comment section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company

Just In

Must Read

Politics

U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with theft in 2017 in Pennsylvania, but got it dismissed, report says
George Santos Theft Charge

Sponsored

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Mental Health

Overeating after intermittent fasting could lead to a binge eating disorder
Binge eating and intermittent fasting

Eagles

'Disrespected' Eagles pass rush hungry for Super Bowl win and overdue recognition
021023HaasonReddick

Food & Drink

Wawa giving away free coffee before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
wawa free coffee super bowl

Entertainment

Circus students will interpret love through acrobatics in special Valentine's Day performance
Circus Arts Valentine's Day

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved