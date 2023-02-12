Live updates / open thread, Super Bowl LVII: Eagles 27, Chiefs 21

After a five-year hiatus, the Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, as they'll take on Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts will play in his fourth game since suffering a sprained shoulder Week 15 against the Chicago Bears, and will lead the Eagles' offense on Sunday evening. As a team, the Eagles had incredible injury luck throughout the 2022 season, as all 22 starters will play in this matchup. The Chiefs are also a very healthy team. The only starter they're missing in this matchup is WR Mecole Hardman. You can find the full Eagles-Chiefs injury report here.

The Chiefs are easily the best opponent the Eagles will have played so far this season. Mahomes is very clearly the best quarterback they will have faced, but there are still plenty of matchups that favor the Birds. On offense, look for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to make some plays against a very inexperienced set of cornerbacks, and for the Eagles to get their RPO game going against an average Chiefs run defense. Defensively, the Eagles will have to find a way to slow down Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs' screen game, but should have matchup advantages against the Chiefs' offensive line, particularly against their offensive tackles. Here are our five matchups to watch when the Eagles have the ball, and when the Chiefs have the ball.



The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comment section below.

