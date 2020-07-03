More Sports:

July 03, 2020

Live updates: Phillies begin 'summer camp' workouts at CBP, FDR Park

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Harper-Didi_070320_usat Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper explains to Didi Gregorius that he must be THIS tall to play for the Phillies.

Aside from fireworks and hot dogs, there are few things that go better with the Fourth of July than baseball. And while, for the first time this century, there won't be any actual games being played over the holiday weekend, there is some room for optimism as teams from across the country give spring training a second chance. 

What's taking place now is more like summer camp than spring training, but the purpose will be the same, to ready the players for the regular season, albeit on 60 games of it. 

For the Phillies, that will mean multiple training sites in South Philly, with the main camp taking place at Citizens Bank Park while the rest of the team, mostly minor leaguers and fringe roster candidates, take their practice across Broad Street to FDR Park, which could be a great vantage point for fans to catch a glimpse of the team in action — while remaining socially distant, of course. 

Unfortunately, unlike normal spring training, fans won't be able to meet or get autographs signed by their favorite players, as COVID-19 protocols restrict any interaction between the players and fans. 

Of course, it's better to be safe than sorry as the Phillies have already reportedly had several players test positive for the coronavirus, with four players mysteriously landing on the 10-day injured list prior to the start of workouts. 

But the rest of the team will continue its work to prepare for the 60-game sprint of a season without them, as they have no other choice. And if you're interested in what's going on in South Philly on this hot summer Friday, look no further as we'll bring you the latest updates from Phillies camp throughout the afternoon. 

