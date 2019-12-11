More Health:

December 11, 2019

Senior citizens are not experiencing a 'loneliness epidemic'

Today's seniors are not any more lonely than previous generations, research shows

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Senior Health Loneliness
Senior Citizens Loneliness Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Senior citizens are experiencing loneliness at the same rates of previous generations, studies find.

Health experts and media reports have raised concerns that elderly citizens are lonelier than previous generations. But that belief may not be accurate.

Two American Psychological Association studies suggest that the increasing number of senior citizens alive today makes it appear as if loneliness is more prevalent.

"We found no evidence that older adults have become any lonelier than those of a similar age were a decade before," Louise C. Hawkley, of NORC at the University of Chicago and a lead author of one of the studies, said in a statement.

"However, average reported loneliness begins to increase beyond age 75, and therefore, the total number of older adults who are lonely may increase once the baby boomers reach their late 70s and 80s."

The first study, conducted by Hawkley and her colleagues, found that loneliness decreased between the ages of 50 and 74, but then increased after age 75. No differences were discovered between baby boomers and earlier generations. 

The researchers based their findings on data from the National Social Life, Health and Aging Project and the Health and Retirement Study. These two national surveys compared groups of older adults between 2005 and 2006, 2010 and 2011, and 2015 and 2016.

"Loneliness levels may have decreased for adults between 50 and 74 because they had better educational opportunities, health care and social relationships than previous generations," Hawkley said.

"Our research suggests that older adults who remain in good health and maintain social relationships with a spouse, family or friends tend to be less lonely."

The second study, conducted by researchers in the Netherlands, also found that older adults are less lonely today than those of past generations. Researchers based their findings on the Longitudinal Aging Study Amsterdam, in which participants were asked to rate loneliness on a sliding scale. 

"In contrast to assuming a loneliness epidemic exists, we found that older adults who felt more in control and therefore managed certain aspects of their lives well, such as maintaining a positive attitude and setting goals, such as going to the gym, were less lonely," lead author Bianca Suanet, of Vrize University Amsterdam, said. 

Both studies were published in the journal Psychology and Aging.

Feelings of loneliness and isolation can lead to depression and various health issues associated with aging. 

The impact of loneliness on the body is believed to be similar to the effects of chronic stress. According to Aging Care, "it raises the levels of stress hormones like cortisol in the body, which impairs immune responses and contributes to inflammation, mental illness and conditions like heart disease and diabetes."

Friendship can combat loneliness and reduce the risk of mortality and certain diseases, according to Robin Caruso of CareMore Health. Reaching out to lonely people can help them engage more with their neighbors and peers.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Senior Health Loneliness Philadelphia Elderly Depression Baby Boomers

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 15 NFL picks
121219CarsonWentz3

Movies

Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks’ added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry
Clerks National Film Registry

Prevention

Marijuana may delay fetal growth during pregnancy, study finds
Marijuana Use During Pregnancy

Eagles

Eagles vs. Washington: Five matchups to watch
121119TerryMcLaurin3

Food & Drink

Tröegs and Dogfish Head brewery tours voted among best in U.S.
Dogfish Troegs Brewery tours ranked

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 14-15
Weekend events roundup Dec. 14-Dec. 15 in Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved