More Health:

January 26, 2022

Scientists may have found a way to predict who gets long COVID

About one-third of survivors experience symptoms, including fevers, concentration difficulties and shortness of breath

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
Predictors of Long COVID Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

The most common lingering symptoms reported with long COVID are fever, shortness of breath, depression, myalgia and damage to the heart, lungs and vascular system.

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are still trying to understand why some survivors battle lingering symptoms.

Swedish researchers may have found a way to identify the people most susceptible to long COVID. Their findings may help scientists develop a blood test capable of predicting the people most likely to suffer from symptoms weeks or months after their initial infections. 

The researchers found people who developed long COVID had decreased levels of two antibodies, IgM and IgG3, that the immune system uses to fight infections. These antibodies usually increase with the threat of an infection.

When combined with a person's age, asthma history and COVID-19 symptoms, these factors were 75% effective at predicting long COVID, the researchers said. 

"Overall, we think that our findings and identification of an immunoglobulin signature will help early identification of patients that are at increased risk of developing long COVID, which in turn will facilitate research, understanding and ultimately targeted treatments for long COVID," Onur Boyman, an immunology researcher at University Hospital Zurich, told The Guardian.

The most common lingering symptoms reported with long COVID are fever, shortness of breath, depression, myalgia and damage to the heart, lungs and vascular system, prior research has found.

A Penn State study found 1 in 5 COVID-19 survivors experience a decrease in mobility and almost 1 in 4 have concentration difficulties. Hair loss, rashes and digestive issues such as vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite also have been associated with long COVID.

Boyman said an estimated one-third of COVID-19 survivors may have lingering symptoms for at least a month.

In the study, researchers followed 134 patients for up to one year after their infections to see how their symptoms changed. They tested their predictive model against a group of 395 COVID-19 patients. 

Charles Downs, an outside expert in long COVID at the University of Miami, told NBC News that in his experience, many long COVID patients tend to have either asthma or an allergy-related illness. He found the study's findings promising. 

"There is no single test, no imaging study, that can be used to give a diagnosis," he said. "This helps move us in that direction."

The researchers acknowledged some limitations to their study, including a small sample size. It also was conducted before omicron became the dominant variant and didn't include vaccination status as a factor. Many of the study participants became ill before vaccines were available. Participants developed their initial infections between April 2020 and August 2021.

The researchers also knew which participants were suffering from long COVID at the start of the study. 

The researchers said larger studies are needed to confirm their findings. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Asthma Allergies Research Coronavirus Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - woman working on laptop computer at home office workspace

Tips for keeping your health information secure online
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Which rumored suitors for Ben Simmons make most sense for deadline deal?
Russell-Haliburton-Collins-Siakam_012422_usat

Adult Health

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Government

Republicans renew efforts to privatize Pennsylvania liquor, wine sales
Pennsylvania liquor wine sales

Prevention

People can pick up free N95 masks at pharmacies; here's how to get one
Free N95 Masks

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania liquor lottery offering chance at one of more than 1,200 rare whisky bottles
Pennsylvania rare whiskey lotteries

Family-Friendly

'Philly Freeze-Out' event bringing ice sculptures, beer and chowder specials to Manayunk
Manayunk Founders Freeze Out

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved