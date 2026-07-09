A look at the Eagles' players over 30, and their succession plan for each

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight players who are 30 years of age or older. They are, in order of age, QB Andy Dalton (38), RT Lane Johnson (36), CB Jonathan Jones (32), TE Dallas Goedert (31), TE Johnny Mundt (31), K Jake Elliott (31), S Marcus Epps (30), and J.T. Gray (30).

We'll include Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun, who are both 29 years old, but will turn 30 by the time the Super Bowl is played this upcoming season. We'll also include Landon Dickerson, who is still only 27 years old, but who may not play into his 30's.

Let's do this in order of importance, and we'll note our level of concern for the position next year, via our #ScaredyFace™️ meter.

Lane Johnson (36)

Johnson turned 36 in May, but he was still very much an elite offensive tackle in 2025 before a Lisfranc injury ended his season. Johnson said in June that he considered retiring this offseason, but did not want his career to end on a season-ending injury.

Succession plan: The Eagles selected a pair of offensive tackles on Day 3 of the 2025 draft in Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams who they believed had "starter" ceilings. Neither showed enough as rookies to believe they could be a realistic succession plan for Johnson.

In the 2026 draft, many (self included) believed that the Eagles would trade up in the first round for an offensive tackle prospect. They did trade up, but it was for a wide receiver, which was more of an immediate need. In Round 3 (pick 68), the Eagles selected Markel Bell, who they will hope shows a reasonable path to starting at RT down the line. It was at least somewhat encouraging that Bell was working with the first-team offense during voluntary OTAs, which Johnson opted to skip.

For now, we're in "wait and see" mode on Bell. If he does appear to be a legitimate succession candidate, then that would be extraordinary value for a third-round pick. If he shows poorly as a rookie, then the Eagles will have to consider eschewing their "half measure" approach to replacing Johnson with more of a "full measure."

2027 urgency level: 6/10 #ScaredyFaces. 😱😱😱😱😱😱

Saquon Barkley (29, but 30 in February)

Barkley had one of the best running back seasons in NFL history in 2024. The Eagles rewarded that by making him the highest-paid running back in the NFL, a title he still holds. He then had a down season in 2025, when his yards per carry dipped from 5.8 to 4.1. Part of his dip in production was due to factors outside his control, like offensive line injuries, a bad offensive scheme, and a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who didn't run as much in 2025 as he has in the past.

But also, on the eye test, while still explosive, Barkley also didn't seem like the ultra-explosive player he was in 2024.

Barkley is now the fourth-oldest starting running back in the NFL. There are only six projected starting running backs in the NFL who are 29 years of age or older:

Derrick Henry, Ravens: 32 Aaron Jones, Vikings: 31 Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: 30 Saquon Barkley, Eagles: 29 Tony Pollard, Titans: 29 David Montgomery, Texans: 29

Barkley had more touches in 2024 than all but two NFL players since 2000. In 2025, his touches were down quite a bit, but he still had a heavy workload, finishing sixth in the NFL in total touches.

Succession plan: Running back isn't typically a position that requires much grooming. Players can enter the NFL out of college and immediately produce, which is harder to do at other positions. So, succession plans don't require as much long-term thought.

Tank Bigsby, the Eagles' RB2, is in the final year of his rookie contract, so he probably can't be viewed as the successor to Barkley.

The Eagles don't really have a succession plan in place for Barkley, which again, isn't really all that necessary yet. But they do have to worry that Barkley might be a one-year wonder for them, even if that one year was more than worth it.

2027 urgency level: 6/10 #ScaredyFaces. 😱😱😱😱😱😱

Zack Baun (29, but 30 in December)

Baun finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting during his outstanding 2024 season. In 2025, his production was down a tick, but he was still rightfully voted into the Pro Bowl. He is a bona fide star player patrolling the middle of the field.

Baun is probably in better shape physically than your typical 30-year-old star linebacker since he didn't play a lot of snaps during his first four seasons in New Orleans.

His contract runs through the 2028 season.

Succession plan: Jihaad Campbell was the first off-ball linebacker the Eagles selected in the first round of the draft since 1979. He showed enough as a rookie to allow the Eagles to believe that they are set at one linebacker spot long-term.

Baun's spot is also settled for at least the next few years. There shouldn't be much urgency to replace him.

2027 urgency level: 2/10 #ScaredyFaces. 😱😱

Dallas Goedert (31)

It appeared to many last offseason that Goedert had played his last snaps for the Eagles, but he returned to the team after taking a pay cut. This offseason, Goedert was a free agent, and it felt like he would explore opportunities elsewhere, but once again, he's back.

Goedert had a decent season as a receiver in 2025, particularly in the red zone, but his play as a blocker fell off significantly.

Succession plan: The Eagles selected Zach Ertz in the second round to replace Brent Celek, and they selected Goedert in the second round to replace Ertz. This year, they selected Eli Stowers in the second round to replace Goedert.

Stowers is an elite athlete with a high upside, but he is a bit unrefined, particularly as a blocker, so he might need more grooming than your typical high-round tight end selection.

I would caution that Stowers' timeline to become a full-time starter at tight end might be more realistically in 2028, not 2027. We'll see.

2027 urgency level: 5/10 #ScaredyFaces. 😱😱😱😱😱

Landon Dickerson (27)

It feels like Dickerson has been around a long time, but he is only heading into his sixth NFL season.

Dickerson entered the NFL with a long list of medical red flags, but he has avoided serious season-ending types of injuries in the pros. A normally unrevealing Dickerson acknowledged that his body took a beating in 2025, and his play on the field mirrored that as he didn't play to his normally high standard.

He took a pay cut this offseason, and a year was lopped off of his contract, which now runs through the 2027 season.

Succession plan: The play of Dickerson and Cam Jurgens is a concern this season, much less down the road. The Eagles don't have ideal depth on the interior of their offensive line. They like 2025 fifth-round pick Drew Kendall, but even Kendall is unproven. Otherwise, there's not a lot there.

It's also worth noting that starting RG Tyler Steen is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

Guard feels like it will be a priority next offseason.

2027 urgency level: 7/10 #ScaredyFaces. 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱

Jake Elliott (31)

After a near-automatic season in 2023, Jake Elliott signed a four-year contract extension worth $24 million in 2024, making him one of the highest-paid kickers in football.

But that season, concerns started creeping up, as Elliott dropped to a 77.8 field goal percentage and struggled especially on kicks from 50-plus yards out (he was 1-for-7 on them during the regular season). The Eagles winning the Super Bowl heavily masked that, but 2025 left nowhere to hide. Elliott's field-goal percentage dropped further to 74.1, going 4-for-8 on kicks from 50-plus yards and 7-for-10 on attempts from 40-49 yards.

In several games late in the season – all losses to Dallas, Chicago, the L.A. Chargers, and then in the playoffs to the 49ers – Elliott missed kicks that ended up being crucial points left off the board for the Eagles.

This offseason, the Eagles restructured Elliott's contract, reducing his base pay from $6 million down to $5 million, but guaranteeing all of it for 2026. They probably should have just gotten a new kicker, but are letting past achievements cloud what he is as a player currently.

Succession plan: There's no succession plan here, because you can't really have succession plans at kicker. Hell, Elliott doesn't even have competition in camp after two bad seasons.

If Elliott has a third consecutive down year, there won't be a chance for a fourth.

2027 urgency level: 4/10 #ScaredyFaces 😱😱😱😱

Marcus Epps (30)

Epps is something of a "default" starter for the Eagles at the moment, and he'll have to hold off an unscary group of other safeties in training camp. He is a competent safety, but he also has just 3 INTs and 2 forced fumbles in 7 NFL seasons.

Succession plan: The Eagles selected Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 draft. It is still to be determined whether he will pan out. If so, that's one spot, but the other safety spot remains a spot that is primed for an upgrade.

2027 urgency level: 6/10 #ScaredyFaces. 😱😱😱😱😱😱

Johnny Mundt (31)

Mundt signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason to serve as a blocking tight end.

Succession plan: If the Eagles like what Mundt gives them this season, they could maybe re-up him for another year, or just find another cheap blocking tight end.

2027 urgency level: 1/10 #ScaredyFace. 😱

Andy Dalton (38)

The Eagles traded for Dalton during free agency, and then selected Cole Payton in the fifth round of the draft.

With Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee squarely ahead of Dalton and Payton in the pecking order, the Eagles now have four quarterbacks on their roster, with only three likely to make the 53-man roster. If the Eagles were to be forced to cut down to 53 players today, I doubt Dalton would make the cut.

Succession plan: Payton, I guess. I mean, Dalton might not ever attempt a pass for the Eagles in a real game.

2027 urgency level: 0/10 #ScaredyFaces.

Jonathan Jones (32)

Jones was a low-cost free agent addition this offseason, and he actually had a very good spring. I think he's on track to make the team.

Succession plan: The Eagles will likely draft a corner next year for depth, but there's no need for a succession plan specifically for Jones.

2027 urgency level: 1/10 #ScaredyFace. 😱

J.T. Gray (30)

Gray is a three-time (!) All-Pro special teams guy who has played WAY more special teams snaps (2148) than snaps at safety (153) over his eight-year career.

He'll have to fight for a roster spot. Likely a veteran practice squad guy if the Eagles keep him.

Succession plan: No.

2027 urgency level: 0/10 #ScaredyFaces.

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