More Sports:

May 05, 2023

A look at the Eagles' rookie salary cap numbers, and the money needed to sign them

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042923JalenCarter Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Carter is rich.

One of the better changes that came out of the NFL's 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement was the pre-determined salary cap numbers of all rookie draft picks, which was designed to nearly eliminate rookie holdouts. It has succeeded.

Before the 2023 NFL Draft even began, salary cap numbers were already in place for every draft slot, from pick No. 1, which became Bryce Young, to pick No. 259, Desjuan Johnson. Below are the Eagles' estimated rookie salary cap numbers for the next four years, using resources from OverTheCap.com

We'll also use this page as something of a rookie signing tracker, checking off each player who has signed, as it happens.

Player 2023 2024 2025 2026 
Jalen Carter ✔️$3.964,762$4,955,953$5,947,144$6,938,335
Nolan Smith$2,180,438$2,725,548$3,270,658$3,815,768 
Tyler Steen $1,045,534 $1,306,918 $1,568,302 $1,829,686 
Sydney Brown $1,045,291 $1,306,614 $1,567,937 $1,829,260 
Kelee Ringo $955,231 $1,120,231 $1,235,231 $1,350,231 
Tanner McKee ✔️$796,630 $961,630 $1.076,630 $1,191,630 
Moro Ojomo ✔️$769,445 $934,445 $1,049,445 $1,164,445 

During the 2026 offseason, the Eagles will also have the opportunity to exercise fifth-year options on Carter and Smith for the 2027 season.

Only nerds should bother reading further 🤓

If you add up all the money in the "2023" column, the total estimated rookie pool for the Eagles' draft class is $10,757,331. So will they need $10,757,331 in cap space to sign all their rookies, right? Nah, it doesn't quite work that that. Because the NFL only counts the top 51 earning players on the roster toward the salary cap, only Carter, Smith, Steen, and Brown, and will replace players above the "top 51" line of demarcation, so to speak. 

As you'll see on OverTheCap's Eagles page, there are a bunch of players at the back end of the top 51 who will count for a little under $1,000,000 against the cap this year. In other words, you would add up the cap numbers for Carter, Smith, Steen, and Brown, and subtract the cap numbers of the four players just above the 51-man demarcation. That number gives you the extra cap space the Eagles would need to sign their entire slate of draft picks. 

I'll save you the work. It's $4,373,723. The Eagles currently have over $20 million in cap space, according to the NFLPA public daily salary cap report, so, you know, they have more than enough room to sign all of their rookie draft picks without clearing further cap space. It's no surprise that they're already working quickly to get them signed.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles salary cap

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Discover new wines, eat delicious food, and enjoy live entertainment at the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring

Just In

Must Read

Business

Attic Brewing Co. opened at the start of COVID; three years later, it is feeling the financial strain
Attic Brewing Co. Germantown

Sponsored

Attend the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Senior Health

Eli Lilly says its experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline
Eli Lilly Alzheimer's

Sixers

What went wrong for Sixers in blowout Game 2 loss to Celtics?
Sixers-76ers-James-Harden-Celtics_050423_USAT

TV

'The Goldbergs' series finale pays homage to the past decade, sends characters into the future
goldbergs series finale

Food & Drink

El Merkury is giving away free churros to celebrate its fifth anniversary
El Merkury giveaway

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved