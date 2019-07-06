A look at Vegas' MVP candidates for the 2019 NFL season

July 06, 2019
It's July 6, and I happened to come across the following MVP odds from the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas, so what the hell, let's take a look. These are, you know, real odds, as opposed to others that circulate on Twitter and elsewhere. Of course, they're a couple weeks old, but shut up:
In case you can't read all that, let's clean it up a bit, and put them in order, starting with the guys with 80/1 odds or better:
|Player
|Odds (as of 6/25/19)
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
|4/1
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
|8/1
|Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
|8/1
|Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles
|10/1
|Drew Brees, QB, Saints
|10/1
|Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
|12/1
|Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
|14/1
|Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
|14/1
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
|25/1
|Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
|25/1
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns
|25/1
|Jared Goff, QB, Rams
|60/1
|Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans
|60/1
|Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
|60/1
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
|60/1
|Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
|80/1
|Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
|80/1
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
|80/1
|Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers
|80/1
|Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings
|80/1
|Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants
|80/1
My best buys among the players with 80/1 odds or better:
• Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles, 10/1: The Eagles' offense is loaded, and in spring practices, Wentz looked a whole lot like the quarterback he was in 2017. Of course, all "If he can stay healthy" disclaimers apply, but even though he has the fourth-shortest odds, I still like him at 10/1.
• Tom Brady, QB, Patriots 12/1: He's old as hell and Gronk is gone, but Brady is still really good, he plays in an absolutely garbage division, and the Patriots/Brady always have the built-in advantage of being the cheatingest bunch of cheaters who ever cheated.
• Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns, 25/1: I can't believe he's this low. The Browns have a ton of weapons on offense, and Mayfield looked like he was the real deal last year. Additionally, from a storyline perspective that the dopey voters will eat up, if the Browns can win the AFC North (which they are favored to do in some places), Mayfield will get a ton of added credit for turning the Browns' franchise around.
• Jared Goff, QB, Rams: I'm not a huge fan of Goff's game, but the Rams still have an explosive offense, and 60/1 is pretty juicy.
And then there were a slew of guys with 100/1 odds:
|Player
|Odds (as of 6/25/19)
|Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
|100/1
|Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
|100/1
|Sam Darnold, QB, Jets
|100/1
|Sony Michel, RB, Patriots
|100/1
|Aaron Donald, DT, Rams
|100/1
|Khalil Mack, Edge, Bears
|100/1
|Von Miller, Edge, Beoncos
|100/1
|J.J. Watt, DE, Texans
|100/1
|Joey Bosa, Edge, Chargers
|100/1
|Melvin Ingram, Edge, Chargers
|100/1
|Myles Garrett, Edge, Browns
|100/1
|Antonio Brown, WR, Raiders
|100/1
|Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
|100/1
|Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
|100/1
|Julio Jones, WR, Falcons
|100/1
|Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
|100/1
|Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
|100/1
|Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans
|100/1
|Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
|100/1
|Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
|100/1
|Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
|100/1
|Nick Chubb, RB, Browns
|100/1
|Odell Beckham, WR, Browns
|100/1
|Todd Gurley, RB, Rams
|100/1
|Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
|100/1
My best buys among the 100/1 guys:
• Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys 100/1: I mean, admit it. 100/1 is pretty good for a guy who will be absurdly hyped if he has a good season. He has the same odds as Derek Carr and Jameis Winston, somehow.
• Aaron Donald, DT, Rams 100/1: If you're going to waste your money taking a defensive player, of which there are many in the 100/1 group, Donald is the best bet, in my opinion.
• Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals 100/1: If you have money to burn, why not? I think he'll be fun to watch, at a minimum.
And finally, the long shots:
|Player
|Odds (as of 6/25/19)
|Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears
|200/1
|Nick Foles, QB, Jaguars
|200/1
|Fletcher Cox, DT, Eagles
|200/1
|Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers
|200/1
|Luke Kuechly, LB, Panthers
|200/1
|Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys
|200/1
|Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos
|200/1
|Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
|200/1
|Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs
|200/1
|A.J. Green, WR, Bengals
|200/1
|Aaron Jones, RB, Packers
|200/1
|Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings
|200/1
|Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys
|200/1
|Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams
|200/1
|Davante Adams, WR, Packers
|200/1
|David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
|200/1
|Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
|200/1
|Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
|200/1
|James Connor, RB, Steelers
|200/1
|Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals
|200/1
|Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers
|200/1
|Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
|200/1
|Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
|200/1
|George Kittle, TE, 49ers
|300/1
|Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
|300/1
|T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts
|300/1
|Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
|300/1
|Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears
|300/1
Best buys among the long shots:
• Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears, 200/1: How is he at 200/1 and guys like Mariota, Winston, and Carr at 100/1? I actually love Trubisky as a deep long shot play at 200/1.
• David Johnson, RB, Cardinals, 200/1: Running backs have a huge hurdle to clear to win MVP awards over quarterbacks, but if there's a one that I like, it's Johnson. He's still very talented, he has a coach that opposing defensive coordinators will have to figure out initially, and if there's a position player in a circumstance to carry a terrible team to an unlikely divisional championship in what I feel is an overrated division, it's him.
