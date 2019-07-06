A look at Vegas' MVP candidates for the 2019 NFL season

It's July 6, and I happened to come across the following MVP odds from the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas, so what the hell, let's take a look. These are, you know, real odds, as opposed to others that circulate on Twitter and elsewhere. Of course, they're a couple weeks old, but shut up:

In case you can't read all that, let's clean it up a bit, and put them in order, starting with the guys with 80/1 odds or better:

Player Odds (as of 6/25/19) Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs 4/1 Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers 8/1 Andrew Luck, QB, Colts 8/1 Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles 10/1 Drew Brees, QB, Saints 10/1 Tom Brady, QB, Patriots 12/1 Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers 14/1 Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks 14/1 Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers 25/1 Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons 25/1 Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns 25/1 Jared Goff, QB, Rams 60/1 Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans 60/1 Cam Newton, QB, Panthers 60/1 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys 60/1 Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions 80/1 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints 80/1 Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers 80/1 Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers 80/1 Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings 80/1 Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants 80/1



My best buys among the players with 80/1 odds or better:

• Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles, 10/1: The Eagles' offense is loaded, and in spring practices, Wentz looked a whole lot like the quarterback he was in 2017. Of course, all "If he can stay healthy" disclaimers apply, but even though he has the fourth-shortest odds, I still like him at 10/1.



• Tom Brady, QB, Patriots 12/1: He's old as hell and Gronk is gone, but Brady is still really good, he plays in an absolutely garbage division, and the Patriots/Brady always have the built-in advantage of being the cheatingest bunch of cheaters who ever cheated.



• Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns, 25/1: I can't believe he's this low. The Browns have a ton of weapons on offense, and Mayfield looked like he was the real deal last year. Additionally, from a storyline perspective that the dopey voters will eat up, if the Browns can win the AFC North (which they are favored to do in some places), Mayfield will get a ton of added credit for turning the Browns' franchise around.



• Jared Goff, QB, Rams: I'm not a huge fan of Goff's game, but the Rams still have an explosive offense, and 60/1 is pretty juicy.



And then there were a slew of guys with 100/1 odds:

Player Odds (as of 6/25/19) Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys 100/1 Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers 100/1 Sam Darnold, QB, Jets 100/1 Sony Michel, RB, Patriots 100/1 Aaron Donald, DT, Rams 100/1 Khalil Mack, Edge, Bears 100/1 Von Miller, Edge, Beoncos 100/1 J.J. Watt, DE, Texans 100/1 Joey Bosa, Edge, Chargers 100/1 Melvin Ingram, Edge, Chargers 100/1 Myles Garrett, Edge, Browns 100/1 Antonio Brown, WR, Raiders 100/1 Derek Carr, QB, Raiders 100/1 Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers 100/1 Julio Jones, WR, Falcons 100/1 Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals 100/1 Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 100/1 Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans 100/1 Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers 100/1 Michael Thomas, WR, Saints 100/1 Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers 100/1 Nick Chubb, RB, Browns 100/1 Odell Beckham, WR, Browns 100/1 Todd Gurley, RB, Rams 100/1 Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs 100/1



My best buys among the 100/1 guys:

• Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys 100/1: I mean, admit it. 100/1 is pretty good for a guy who will be absurdly hyped if he has a good season. He has the same odds as Derek Carr and Jameis Winston, somehow.



• Aaron Donald, DT, Rams 100/1: If you're going to waste your money taking a defensive player, of which there are many in the 100/1 group, Donald is the best bet, in my opinion.



• Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals 100/1: If you have money to burn, why not? I think he'll be fun to watch, at a minimum.



And finally, the long shots:

Player Odds (as of 6/25/19) Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears 200/1 Nick Foles, QB, Jaguars 200/1 Fletcher Cox, DT, Eagles 200/1 Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers 200/1 Luke Kuechly, LB, Panthers 200/1 Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys 200/1 Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos 200/1 Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings 200/1 Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs 200/1 A.J. Green, WR, Bengals 200/1 Aaron Jones, RB, Packers 200/1 Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings 200/1 Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys 200/1 Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams 200/1 Davante Adams, WR, Packers 200/1 David Johnson, RB, Cardinals 200/1 Derrick Henry, RB, Titans 200/1 Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons 200/1 James Connor, RB, Steelers 200/1 Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals 200/1 Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers 200/1 Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots 200/1 Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars 200/1 George Kittle, TE, 49ers 300/1 Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings 300/1 T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts 300/1 Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles 300/1 Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears 300/1



Best buys among the long shots:

• Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears, 200/1: How is he at 200/1 and guys like Mariota, Winston, and Carr at 100/1? I actually love Trubisky as a deep long shot play at 200/1.



• David Johnson, RB, Cardinals, 200/1: Running backs have a huge hurdle to clear to win MVP awards over quarterbacks, but if there's a one that I like, it's Johnson. He's still very talented, he has a coach that opposing defensive coordinators will have to figure out initially, and if there's a position player in a circumstance to carry a terrible team to an unlikely divisional championship in what I feel is an overrated division, it's him.



