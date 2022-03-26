Pop-up marketplace at LOVE Park this spring will support Black and Brown-owned businesses

A pop-up marketplace featuring a collection of local Black and Brown vendors will take over LOVE Park in Center City Philadelphia this spring.

"The Spring in LOVE: A Multicultural Marketplace" will take place over six weekends this spring, starting Friday, April 22 and running through Saturday, May 28.

Attendees will be able to shop from a rotating group of Black and Brown-owned businesses and entrepreneurs representing different neighborhoods across the city. The participating retailers are members of the Greater Philadelphia African American and Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.

The vendors will operate out of repurposed shipping containers decorated with a floral motif designed by muralist Malachi Floyd in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

Patrons will be able to purchase a rotating selection of goods such as apparel, accessories, health and wellness, packaged food, art and pottery.

The outdoor experience will also have local food trucks and a collection of family-friendly programming.

Live entertainment will be provided by local radio stations on Fridays and the local creative agency REC Philly on Saturdays. A performance by Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture will take place on Friday, May 6.

Day parties and family dance festivities will be led by Let's Rock Recess on select Sundays. There also will be community yoga and meditation classes.

The marketplace will be open Fridays and Saturdays from April 22-May 28 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The space will be open on select Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.

The marketplace is being hosted by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and the Magic Makers Marketing Collective.

