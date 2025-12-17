More Health:

December 17, 2025

A loving relationship boosts recovery from heart disease, study finds

Supportive partners can boost cardiovascular rehabilitation for their loved ones by managing their medications, cooking healthy meals and encouraging fitness routines, researchers say.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Heart Disease
Love Heart Disease Sourc/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Interventions that recognize the importance of supportive partners in the recovery of heart disease patients are needed, new research suggests.

Neil Young says "only love can break your heart," but new research suggests the opposite may be true.

People with heart disease who are in supportive relationships make healthier behavior choices and show evidence of improved mental health and cardiac outcomes, research published Tuesday in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology shows.

MORE: Tanning beds can cause DNA damage and increase the risk of melanoma by nearly three times

The researchers analyzed 16 studies involving more than 1,400 people diagnosed with cardiovascular disease and their partners, finding that 77% of the couples-based interventions in those studies led to beneficial behavioral changes.

"Heart disease affects the couple, not just the patient," said Heather Tulloch, the study's lead author and a psychologist at the Ottawa Heart Institute. "Strong relationships can support recovery, but many couples struggle. We need interventions that recognize the partner's essential role."

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Cardiovascular disease – including coronary artery disease, heart failure, stroke and hypertension – affects nearly half of adults in the United States, or about 128 million people, the American Heart Association says.

Supportive partners can improve cardiovascular rehabilitation by helping their loved ones with medication management, cooking healthy meals and encouraging fitness routines, the researchers found.

"To improve heart health, we must treat the patient's heart and nurture the relationship," Tulloch said. "Doing so may enhance recovery, well-being, and quality of life for both partners."

The American Heart Association emphasizes that people can help loved ones with heart disease manage their symptoms and make needed lifestyle changes by attending medical appointments with their partners, keeping track of the health team's advice and communicating with providers about the patients' progress.

But partners cannot do everything for their partners and should encourage loved ones with heart disease to take responsibility for managing their health, the organization says.

"Let them know that you're willing to help, but don't take over or make excuses for lack of progress," the American Heart Association says.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Heart Disease Philadelphia Relationships Research Love Cardiovascular Disease Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - couple with budget or household bills planning in home

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan
Purchased - woman standing by christmas tree with decoration tired

How to keep holiday stress in check this season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA opens upgraded Wissahickon Transit Center

SEPTA Wissahickon Transit Center

Holidays

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Limited - Manayunk Holiday 1

Skin Cancer

Tanning beds can cause DNA damage and increase the risk of melanoma by nearly three times

Tanning Bed

Food & Drink

Distillery to open in stables of Gilded Age mansion on Elkins Estate

Distillery Elkins Park

Holiday

Decemberfest will turn Germantown Avenue into a holiday shopping stroll

Decemberfest Holiday Shopping Stroll in Mt. Airy

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved