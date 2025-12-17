A loving relationship boosts recovery from heart disease, study finds

Neil Young says "only love can break your heart," but new research suggests the opposite may be true.

People with heart disease who are in supportive relationships make healthier behavior choices and show evidence of improved mental health and cardiac outcomes, research published Tuesday in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology shows.

The researchers analyzed 16 studies involving more than 1,400 people diagnosed with cardiovascular disease and their partners, finding that 77% of the couples-based interventions in those studies led to beneficial behavioral changes.

"Heart disease affects the couple, not just the patient," said Heather Tulloch, the study's lead author and a psychologist at the Ottawa Heart Institute. "Strong relationships can support recovery, but many couples struggle. We need interventions that recognize the partner's essential role."

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Cardiovascular disease – including coronary artery disease, heart failure, stroke and hypertension – affects nearly half of adults in the United States, or about 128 million people, the American Heart Association says.

Supportive partners can improve cardiovascular rehabilitation by helping their loved ones with medication management, cooking healthy meals and encouraging fitness routines, the researchers found.

"To improve heart health, we must treat the patient's heart and nurture the relationship," Tulloch said. "Doing so may enhance recovery, well-being, and quality of life for both partners."

The American Heart Association emphasizes that people can help loved ones with heart disease manage their symptoms and make needed lifestyle changes by attending medical appointments with their partners, keeping track of the health team's advice and communicating with providers about the patients' progress.

But partners cannot do everything for their partners and should encourage loved ones with heart disease to take responsibility for managing their health, the organization says.

"Let them know that you're willing to help, but don't take over or make excuses for lack of progress," the American Heart Association says.