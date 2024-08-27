Rockers Low Cut Connie to debut film next month featuring concert footage and off-stage antics

Low Cut Connie will graduate from concert halls to the big screen when the Philly band's new documentary hits theaters.

"Art Dealers" is partially a concert film, featuring live footage of the group pounding piano keys and shredding guitars. But the movie also follows frontman Adam Weiner off the stage, into greenrooms, diners and, from the looks of the trailer, the streets of the city.

"I'm shy, I'm very square. A very average person," Weiner says, somewhat ironically, in the frenetic trailer. "But I do believe that average people are capable of great things."

Weiner and the rest of Low Cut Connie have become fixtures on the Philadelphia scene since the band's formation in 2010. The group has long collaborated with WXPN, appearing multiple times in the XPoNential Music Festival and on the station's most recent "Homegrown Originals" vinyl. Weiner also recently wrapped a show on the radio station, "The Connie Club," featuring interviews with local legends like Frankie Valli.

The rest of the world has gotten to know the rockers through gigs at Bonnaroo and a shoutout on President Barack Obama's 2015 summer playlist. But Low Cut Connie is ready to introduce itself to even more audiences with "Art Dealers," a title Weiner bestows on the band in the trailer. The movie will play in select cities in September ahead of its Oct. 1 video-on-demand release. It screens at PFS East on Thursday, Sept. 12, with a Q&A with Weiner to follow.

"We aim to make people laugh, cry, dance and scream along with the film, and it'll be fantastic to see it all in action at these screenings," Weiner, who co-directed the film, said in a release. "It's time to get wild again."

Check out the trailer below:

