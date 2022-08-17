Eat your way through the suburbs during Main Line Today Restaurant Week

Head over to Philadelphia's western suburbs during the next two weeks to enjoy lunch and dinner deals at some of the most popular restaurants found outside of the city.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week takes place from Aug. 22 through Sept. 4 in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Over 30 participating restaurants will feature lunch menus priced at $20, $30 and $35. Dinner menus are priced at $30, $45 or $55.

The 14-day event is meant to support independently owned restaurants and cafes that are still working to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to present our largest line-up to date," Marie Edwards, associate publisher at Main Line Today, said in a release. "We couldn't be happier with the participating restaurants that really showcase the amazing culinary talent in every pocket of the Main Line and western suburbs. We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic."

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco While all restaurants in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties are eligible to participate, Main Line Today wants to emphasize and focus on independently-owned restaurants that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current participating restaurants are listed below. Any additional restaurants will be available to browse on Main Line Today's restaurant map, along with prix fixe menu options.

• 118 North

• 333 Belrose Bar and Grill

• Amis Trattoria

• Antica Italian Restaurant

• Autana Authentic Venezuelan Food

• Autograph Brasserie

• Avola Kitchen and Bar

• Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros.

• Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

• DiFabio's Market and Tap

• Fayette Street Oyster House

• Fox Barn at Twenty9

• Gullifty's

• Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar

• Jasper's Backyard

• La Sponda

• Lola's Garden

• Meatball U

• Osushi

• Pizzeria Vetri, Devon

• Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia

• Pure Root Provisions

• Rosa Mexicano

• Rosalie

• Roz & Rocco's

• Ryan Christopher's BYOB

• Savona

• Stove and Tap

• Streetlight Kitchen and Bar

• Tavola Restaurant and Bar

• Terrain Cafe

• The Refectory

• Verbena BYOB

Takeout options and outdoor dining may also be available. Visitors are encouraged to contact each restaurant directly for specific menu specials, hours and other information.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week supports the Share Food Program and Chester County Food Bank, which work to raise awareness of food needs throughout the region.

Andrea Youndt, CEO of the Chester County Food Bank, said that she hopes as people dine out during fall restaurant week, they are able to spread the celebration and donate to help people fight food insecurity in the suburbs.

Aug. 22 through Sept. 4, 2022

$25, $30, $35 lunch options, $30, $45, $55 dinner options

Participating locations