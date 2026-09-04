‘Mamma Mia!’ will bring ABBA hits and a Greek island wedding to Philly

A Greek island wedding complicated by three possible fathers will unfold to the music of ABBA when “Mamma Mia!” plays the Academy of Music from Tuesday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 4.

The musical follows a bride-to-be trying to learn her father’s identity before she gets married. Her search brings three men from her mother’s past to the island, setting up an unexpected reunion told through some of ABBA’s best-known songs.

The Philadelphia engagement is part of the show’s 25th anniversary tour and will open Ensemble Arts Philly’s 2026-27 Broadway season.

The stage musical premiered in London in 1999 and opened on Broadway in 2001. It remained on Broadway for 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre and later at the Broadhurst Theatre.

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The anniversary production returned to Broadway for a limited engagement in August 2025 before continuing its North American tour.

The 7:30 p.m. show Friday, Oct. 2, will offer ASL interpretation and audio description, and the 1:30 p.m. show Saturday, Oct. 3, will be captioned.

Performance times vary throughout the engagement, which is recommended for ages 6 and older. Tickets can be purchased through Ensemble Arts Philly, by calling 215-893-1999 or at the Academy of Music box office.

Sept. 29-Oct. 4

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Tickets are on sale now

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