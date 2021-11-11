Gigantic flamingo sculpture arrives on Main Street in Manayunk

Philadelphia has no shortage of head-turning sculptures, installations and fountains spread across the city. The iconic Rocky and LOVE statues are nationally recognized landmarks, while the Swann Memorial in Logan Circle and the clothespin statue at 15th Street Station both offer some visual novelty in the urban landscape, to name a few standouts.

Manayunk residents and those passing through the neighborhood will now be greeted by a towering, 15-foot flamingo on Main Street.

The sculpture was brought to Philadelphia by the owners of Chloe's Corner, an ice cream shop at 4162 Main Street between Pensdale and Lock streets. The family-owned and operated ice cream parlor has been in Manayunk for 25 years.

The hot pink flamingo is the work of Santa Fe, New Mexico-based artist Frederick Prescott, who's known for his powder-coated steel animal sculptures. Prescott often incorporates kinetic elements into his work, such as the nodding head on the new Manayunk flamingo and other creatures in his collection.

Chloe's Corner owner Nick DeLuca explained on a GoFundMe page that his father met Prescott at an arts festival on Main Street in 2016. Prescott mentioned a flamingo sculpture that had been featured in a museum in Florida, and DeLuca's father decided Philly needed one double the size.

For now, the flamingo's name will be Pinky "until she warms up to us," DeLuca said.

"The generations to come will be inspired by their ancestors, who were both dreamers and adventure seekers proving that anything is possible," DeLuca said. "Pinky will be Philly’s biggest and brightest statue that will represent joy and unity for people of all ages and all walks of life."

The thing about about Pinky is that she cost a whole lot of money. The DeLucas say they have been paying off the cost of the sculpture, but still owe about $23,500 to cover the remaining balance for the construction of Pinky and the 3-foot base on which she stands. The business is seeking donations to help pay for the sculpture.

When you see a huge flamingo on Main Street, now you'll know that's Pinky and you can say hello. Any questions asked, she's give her nod of assent.