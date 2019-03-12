More Health:

March 12, 2019

This man's brain infection lends caution to cleaning your ears with cotton swabs

Part of a cotton swab was stuck in his ear for ... years

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Men's Health Infection
ear brain infection cotton swab unsplash Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

Growing up, we were told that cleaning our ears were a part of standard hygiene. But there’s more and more evidence steering people away from this practice because it can do more harm than good.

Recent evidence includes the story of a 31-year-old man from England who develop a potentially life-threatening infection after the tip of a cotton swab became stuck inside his ear canal. The infection affected not only his hearing, but spread to the lining of his brain and caused neurological symptoms. All of this culminated in a seizure and being rushed to the hospital, Live Science reports.

The man's symptoms, however, started long before his seizure occurred, according to the report. He had been experiencing pain and discharge from his left ear for about 10 days prior to the seizure and had experienced headaches on the left side of his head that were so severe, they made him vomit. Additionally, he started having trouble remembering people's names.

RELATED READ: Beware the neti pot: Woman died from brain-eating amoeba

He told doctors that he had experienced left ear pain and hearing loss over the past five years and had been treated twice for severe ear infections on the same side, per the report

At the hospital, after discovering two abscesses in the bones at the base of his skull, adjacent to his left ear canal, he was diagnosed with “necrotizing otitis externa," or an infection in the soft tissue of the external auditory canal.

The man's doctors performed a minor surgery to explore his ear canal; during this operation, they located and removed the cotton swab tip that had gone missing. The swab was impacted and surrounded by wax and debris, suggesting that it had been there for some time, doctors included in the case report.

This is not the first such story. In fact, most health care providers agree that people don’t usually need to clean out their ears. But sometimes earwax and other debris can build up.

Earwax, or cerumen, leaves the body slowly. Chewing and moving the jaw pushes the earwax from the canal to the outer ear. When the earwax and dead skin it collects reaches the outer ear, it dries up and flakes off, according to Medical News Today

In fact, cleaning too often can lead to dry, itchy ears. Using an object — like the ill-fated cotton swab — for cleaning the earwax may actually push it back into the ear. Cleaning out earwax that is not causing any symptoms is not usually needed or recommended, Medical News Today adds.

The best way to safely remove ear wax at home, according to Very Well Health, begins by softening the wax. To do so, use an eyedropper to apply a few drops of baby oil, mineral oil, glycerin or hydrogen peroxide in your ear canal twice a day for no more than four to five days. Then, after a day or two, when the wax is softened, use a rubber-bulb syringe to gently squirt warm (body temperature) water into your ear canal. Tilt your head and pull your outer ear up and back to straighten your ear canal. When finished irrigating, tip your head to the side to let the water drain out.

After this, gently dry your outer ear. You may need to repeat this several times until the excess earwax falls out. The softening agents may only loosen the outer layer of the wax and cause it to lodge deeper in the ear canal or against the eardrum. If your symptoms don't improve after a few treatments, see your doctor.

It’s also worth noting that doctors and the United States Food and Drug Association (FDA) also warn against using earwax candles.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Men's Health Infection England Hygiene Brain Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What should the Eagles do with Nelson Agholor now that they have signed DeSean Jackson?
031219NelsonAgholor

Transportation

Philly-to-Pittsburgh hyperloop gets funding for $2 million feasibility study
07212017_Hyperloop_2_concept.

Food & Drink

Former Yards Brewing Co. site reopens as Craft Hall
craft hall opening

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' first day of (sort of) free agency
031219DeSeanJackson

Discussions

TEDxPenn 2019 features 10 speakers discussing a wide range of topics
microphone

Prevention

Penn Medicine just opened an entire center dedicated to spinal care and back pain
penn medicine spine center

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved