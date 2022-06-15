More News:

June 15, 2022

SEPTA to close part of Market Street in West Philly for trolley rail construction

Drivers will be diverted to alternate routes from Friday morning through Monday evening

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Market Street Construction Street View/Google Maps

Market Street in Philadelphia will be closed between 39th and 41st streets from 7 a.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Monday. SEPTA will be replacing a rail crossing at 40th and Market streets.

Market Street in Philadelphia will be closed between 39th and 41st streets this weekend so that SEPTA can replace a rail crossing. 

From 7 a.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Monday, motorists will be diverted to alternate routes. Eastbound drivers will be directed onto 42nd, Chestnut and 38th streets before returning to Market Street. Westbound motorists will use 38th, Walnut and 42nd streets. 

Local traffic will be permitted on closed sections of the route up to the construction zone. The same goes for adjacent side streets, which also will be closed to through traffic.

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling in the area because delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The closure is part of a larger project to replace trolley tracks along 40th Street between Filbert and Spruce streets and on the corner of Spruce and 42nd streets.

Trolley Traffic Clocusre MapSource/PennDOT

Motorists will be diverted from Market Street in Philadelphia from Friday morning until Monday evening. The map above shows the alternate routes for eastbound and westbound drivers.

Throughout June and August, construction will occur on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will not be any construction during July. 

Weekend closures will occur at Chestnut and 40 streets from June 24-27 and at Walnut and 40th streets from Aug. 5-8.

The project involves replacing track components and repainting traffic lines in hopes of giving motorists and trolley passengers smoother rides. The project will be complete by Aug. 27. 

Service on SEPTA bus routes 30, 40 and 42 will be impacted depending on the section of 40th Street where work is being performed. Riders should check for posted signs and SEPTA's website for any detour-related information. 

The section of trolley track being replaced is part of an alternate route that is used when the trolley tunnel at 40th Street Portal is closed for maintenance or inoperable. Because the track is not a permanent part of any route, trolley service should not be impacted by the construction.

