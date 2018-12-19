More News:

December 19, 2018

Former NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Marshall Harris lands West Coast gig

By Michael Tanenbaum
One of the more prominent voices in Philadelphia sports media broadcasting will soon be traveling to the West Coast.

Marshall Harris, who's been a fixture in Philadelphia for the last decade, announced Tuesday that he'll be taking over as sports director for CBS Sacramento.

Harris was among a long list of personalities to leave or be let go by NBC Sports Philly as the network transitioned from its CSNPhilly model over the course of the last two years.

He's continued to host shows in the late night slot at SportsRadio 94WIP and appear on the "Zero F's Given" podcast.

Harris expressed gratitude for covering Philadelphia sports and was happy to see the pair of championships that bookended his time here.


Michael Tanenbaum
