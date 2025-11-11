Possible measles exposure took place at Philadelphia International Airport, health officials warn

Health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday.

People who were in terminals A and B between 8:50 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday may have been exposed to a traveler infected with the virus. People should check their vaccination statuses and monitor for symptoms, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

The warning comes as the United States has recorded the highest number of measles cases and deaths since the virus was declared eliminated in the country in 2000. There have been 1,681 cases and three deaths through Nov. 4, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

Philly health officials said the exposure does not pose a threat to the general public.

"Many countries, including travel destinations, are experiencing measles outbreaks, so the potential for travel-related measles cases and subsequent outbreaks in the United States has increased," Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said. "We strongly encourage parents to follow the CDC's immunization schedule and get their children fully vaccinated as soon as they are able. People planning to travel outside the United States should speak with their doctor about their travel plans and vaccinations needed."

What to do if exposed

People who may have been exposed at the airport should determine whether they are protected against measles.

People born before 1957, people who have already had measles and people who have had two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine are protected and do not need to do anything, health officials said.

People who are not protected should quarantine at home for three weeks and wear a mask when going out. They also are advised to get the MMR vaccine.

Babies under 12 months, pregnant women who are not immune and people with weakened immune systems should contact their health care providers, health officials said.

Exposed people who are not immune and become symptomatic through Nov. 30 should immediately contact their health care providers, the health department said.

What are measles symptoms and how does the virus spread?

Measles is a highly-contagious disease that spreads through droplets caused by sneezing and coughing and infects 9 out of 10 people exposed.

Early measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and puffy, red eyes, followed by a rash. Measles is contagious for four days before the rash appears and four days afterward.

The virus can be fatal to infants, young children and people with weakened immune systems.