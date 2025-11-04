More Health:

November 04, 2025

Need to lower your cholesterol? The portfolio diet might be worth a try

To improve heart health, this plant-based diet calls for eating fruits, vegetables, nuts and healthy fats.

By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Diets
A typical breakfast for people on the portfolio diet might include oats topped with berries, seeds and nuts.

People looking to reduce their cholesterol and improve their heart health might be interested in a hidden gem called the portfolio diet.

The portfolio diet is related to the popular and broader Mediterranean diet that emphasizes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish and healthy fats, but it is a bit more specialized. It calls for substituting foods derived from animal sources with a portfolio of plant-based foods high in fiber, protein and healthy fats.

Dr. Richard Jenkins, a professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto, came up with the portfolio diet in the early 2000s.

"You're spreading out your risks and benefits and trying to maximize your financial returns," Jenkins recently told the New York Times, comparing the portfolio diet to diversifying financial investments.

Early research into the portfolio-style of eating suggests it helps lower LDL — or bad cholesterol — as well as statins, a class of medications used to lower cholesterol levels in blood. But those studies were only short-term.

More recent research looked at the benefits of a portfolio diet over a longer period and found it is associated with a 14% lower risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease and stroke.

"A lot of different foods can lower LDL cholesterol, but only by a little bit — about 5% to 10%," registered dietitian Andrea Glenn, who co-authored the 2023 study at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said last year. "The idea behind the portfolio diet was to combine many of these foods together to get a larger reduction."

What to eat for the portfolio diet

• Plant protein, including soy and peas, lentils and beans (legumes)

 Viscous fiber, including oats, barley, apples, berries and citrus fruits

 Plant sterols, including nuts and seeds

 Monounsaturated fats, including extra-virgin olive oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil and avocados

Foods to avoid for portfolio diet

 Processed foods with added fats, sugars and sodium

 Refined carbohydrates including white bread and tortillas

 Soda, energy drinks and sweet tea

 White and brown sugar, honey and maple syrup

 Sweets such as cookies, cake and candy

Potential downsides to the portfolio diet

The portfolio diet is aimed specifically at lowering cholesterol and improving heart health. It may not be suitable for people trying to lose weight, who have specific dietary needs or who are allergic to soy.

Some people may also prefer a more structured diet with clearer parameters.

People should consult their health care providers before starting any new diet, including the portfolio diet.

How to get started

For breakfast: oatmeal topped with soy milk, berries, nuts and seeds.

For lunch: avocado toast on oat-bran bread and an apple

For snacks: mixed nuts, crunchy chickpeas, cooked edamame, oranges

For dinner: tofu stir fry with broccoli, eggplant and other vegetables, served over quinoa or barley

