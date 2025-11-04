More Health:

November 04, 2025

Feeling stressed? Taking a trip to an art museum may help relieve it

New research suggests that viewing paintings in galleries lowers cortisol levels and inflammatory markers linked to chronic diseases.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Stress
110425ArtWellBeing.jpg ALEX HICKS JR/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

People who viewed original paintings by Vincent Van Gogh, Édouard Manet Manet, Paul Gauguin and other artists saw a reduction in inflammatory markers associated with stress and chronic disease, a new study finds. Above, the Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet art show at the Greenville Convention Center in South Carolina on Feb. 27, 2025.

Viewing fine art can move and inspire people. It also helps reduce stress and the risk of developing chronic diseases, new research suggests.

Researchers at the King's College of London divided 50 people, ages 18 to 40, into two groups: one that viewed original artworks by Vincent Van Gogh, Édouard Manet and other famous painters at The Courtauld Gallery in London. The second group looked at reproductions of the same paintings in a non-museum setting. People in both groups wore digital watches to measure heart rate and skin temperature, as a way to track their interest and arousal responses when viewing the art.

MORE: Homelessness during pregnancy presents many challenges — from access to care to complication risks

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that levels of cortisol – the so-called "stress hormone" – dropped 22% for the group looking at the original artworks in the museum, compared to an 8% drop in the group viewing reproductions. Inflammatory markers linked to stress and chronic diseases also fell by about 30% for the group viewing art in the museum but did not drop at all for the group looking at reproductions.

"Stress hormones and inflammatory markers like cortisol, IL-6 and TNF-alpha are linked to a wide range of health problems, from heart disease and diabetes to anxiety and depression," Tony Woods, the study's lead author an a professor at Kings College London, said in a statement. "The fact that viewing original art lowered these markers suggests that cultural experiences may play a real role in protecting both mind and body."

Previous research has found that viewing art in a variety of settings – not just in galleries but also in hospitals and virtually – improves overall well-being.

A large-scale analysis of 38 previous studies involving nearly 7,000 people published in April showed that experiencing visual art boosts people's eudemonic well-being, or well-being associated with personal growth and finding meaning. The findings highlighted the importance of having art in public spaces, hospitals and other areas accessible to the public, the researchers said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Stress Philadelphia Wellness Research Art Museums Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical
iStock-699118228.jpg

Is being a sports fan good for your health?

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Red, bus-only lanes to be added on 3 Philly streets

Red bus-only lanes

Utilities

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Women's Health

Homelessness during pregnancy presents many challenges — from access to care to complication risks

Pregnancy Homelessness Philly

TV

Tyra Banks, Snoop Dogg to guest star in final season of 'Bel-Air'

Bel-Air trailer Snoop Dogg

Holidays

Wild Lights will transform Elmwood Park Zoo into a festive night experience

Elmwood Park Zoo - Wild Lights 5

Sixers

Sixers soundbites: Kyle Lowry, the ultimate leader, may be 'old as hell,' but he means everything to his teammates

Lowry 11.2.25

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved