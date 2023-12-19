Meet HomeBuddy: Here’s How This Company Disrupts the Home Improvement Market

PRESENTED BY PR PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL

For a long time, the home improvement field has been a messy, unreliable business. However, HomeBuddy has made its debut and is radically changing the industry.

Today, many platforms encourage “a race to the bottom.” When they get a lead, they sell it to multiple contractors, who then compete against each other for the business. The competition primarily revolves around pricing, leading contractors to compromise on quality by lowering material and work standards.

Additionally, contractors often use “bait and switch” tactics, figuring that once they get in the door, they will be able to add costs later. In other words, they will quote one price to get the job, but as the job progresses, they will suddenly discover something that makes the project more expensive.

Finally, these platforms also tend to mismatch contractors with clients, offering contractors who might be able to do part of what the client asks for but aren’t capable of completing the entire job. Then there is the well-known problem of “scam contractors,” who simply take a deposit and either disappear or are so disorganized they take forever to complete the job.

Finding a reliable and reputable contractor to cut costs

Consumers can avoid all these pitfalls by finding a reliable and reputable contractor on HomeBuddy who will do a great job at a fair price. HomeBuddy takes a different approach, where they connect every quote request with only one great quality contractor who will give them a fair price for quality work and service.

This approach makes for a successful experience because it makes contractors happy. After all, they can be proud of the work they do and do it well without cutting corners, so consumers get a great experience at a fair price.





This is why HomeBuddy’s business has taken the contracting industry by storm

Clients can request the service they are looking for, and then HomeBuddy’s algorithm will pair them with an available contractor that fits their needs. All HomeBuddy contractors are vetted through extensive background checks. This approach has disrupted the home improvement industry, which is dominated by older companies stuck in their ways and has failed to modernize.

The platform is also very user-friendly. To get started on HomeBuddy, visitors simply need to share project details on the website.

HomeBuddy’s three-step process

HomeBuddy facilitates this by offering a set of questions that guide users in defining the scope of their home improvement project. After completing this step, HomeBuddy employs its matching algorithm to connect homeowners with the most suitable local contractors for the job. The final step involves homeowners receiving a quotation from the matched contractor.

This straightforward, three-step process streamlines the search for the perfect contractors for home improvements.

Click here to get started and find the perfect pro for your walk-in shower project.

This content was published as part of a marketing partnership between PhillyVoice Media and PR Partners International . PhillyVoice.com’s newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.



