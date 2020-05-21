Memorial Day 2020: Philly restaurants offering cookout favorites

There's no shortage of places selling great burgers for takeout and delivery in Philly. Burg's Hideaway Lounge in Point Breeze, SpOt Gourmet Burgers in Brewerytown and Bad Brother in Fairmount are some personal favs. And there are tons of barbecue options, too, including Mike's BBQ and Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse.

But if you want more of a cookout vibe with all the fixings for Memorial Day – and don't want to/can't do all the cooking yourself – then you'll want to shop these holiday offerings.

Below are a few restaurants selling meal kits and barbecue specials for Memorial Day.

Safran Turney Hospitality

A barbecue kit for $90 is available for pickup from Bud & Marilyn's in honor of the holiday weekend.

The massive two-person meal includes four smoked chicken thighs, 8 ounces of pulled pork with four Martin's slider potato rolls, eight roasted pork ribs, smoky morita chile barbecue sauce, brisket baked beans, two pieces of jalapeño corn bread, broccoli-cabbage slaw with buttermilk dressing, two ears corn on the cob with Old Bay butter, Bud's Macaroni & Cheese topped with Ritz Crackers crumbs, peach-mint cocktail mixer and strawberry shortcake.

The kit must be pre-ordered by 4 p.m. on Friday for pickup at the restaurant between 10 a.m. and noon on Sunday. When ordering online, make sure to choose a pickup time during that window on Sunday to see the selection of Memorial Day items.

Also available for pre-order is a backyard burger kit ($39) and clams and linguine for two ($75).

Pub & Kitchen

The restaurant is selling a variety of cookout favorites all weekend. Offerings include pulled pork sandwiches, chili cheese dogs, beer-braised spare ribs and a new Pub & Kitchen burger. Specials will be available starting at noon for takeout or delivery, and the regular menu also will be available.

High Street on Market

Grill boxes are available from High Street on Market for the weekend. There are three meal kits to choose from, ranging in price from $100 to $150. Options include swordfish kabobs, barbecue chicken and wagyu steak. Grilling instructions for each protein is included, or you can ask for a fully-prepared box.

The Memorial Day specials are available for pickup Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Orders must be placed by calling the restaurant at (215) 625-0988. And if you're craving dessert, a s'mores kit is available, too.



