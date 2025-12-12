For men looking to live healthier in 2026, the holidays can serve as a test run

The holiday season is commonly perceived as a time of celebration, but it can serve as a teaching moment for men looking to adopt healthy behaviors.

Proximity to a man's loving relationships reinforces the purpose behind our lifestyles and an opportunity to strengthen these social motivators. On the opposite side are the temptations to eat and drink too much, and the mental health risks associated with the stress and anxiety men feel.

Yes, in many ways what men experience during the holidays is an amped-up version of our everyday world. The pluses and minuses are just more pronounced and visible, but with this visibility comes a unique opportunity to test new tactics.

The idea is simple. If a guy can successfully navigate the holidays, leverage the positive opportunities and manage the temptations, that's quite an achievement and a critical step to building year-long sustainability.

So, if you want to make 2025 the year that you pivot to new holiday traditions and tee up your 2026 plan to live healthy, act now. Where to start? Here's a recap of the expert strategies I've offered over the years, followed by some additional tips that can complete your playbook.

Strengthening relationships

In one of my first holiday columns, I highlighted the importance for men to recognize the opportunity to strengthen their emotional relationships. This is the endgame that produces willpower and discipline to maintain healthy behaviors.

Do some scouting as to who'll be attending holiday parties. Will adult children from out-of-town be there? How about grandchildren or perhaps your favorite nephew? Maybe your new son-in-law? Just a little advanced thought can translate into some great conversations that build relationships and offer mutual benefits to you and your loved ones.

I followed this up a couple years later with a personal example of what the relationship-building process looks like by going behind-the-scenes at a Thanksgiving dinner at the Bezich household. Again, the key is to recognize the opening, plan and then follow up on your latest installment to build goodwill. Try it out at your holiday gatherings this year.

Managing alcohol and diet

A man's alcohol consumption at the holidays is concern of such importance that I covered the subject in at least two columns, one devoted exclusively to drinking and another where I examined strategies to manage eating and drinking.

On alcohol, a reasonable approach is to limit, but not eliminate, drinking during the holidays. Moderation is a great strategy, and one that allows you to increase your success with the previous tactic — strengthening relationships.

Moderation also applies to holiday food intake. By taking smaller portions and going back for a little more as desired, you can manage that buffet just fine. Experts also recommend a smaller plate to ensure proper portion sizes. One idea I really like is the advice to literally stay a few steps away from the buffet table, so you will be less likely to spot something irresistible.

At home, try homemade meals with healthy ingredients like vegetables, lean meats and fish, and try to avoid the inclination to order takeout. Finally, for appetite control, eat balanced meals throughout the day and drink water when you feel hungry between meals.

Don't neglect your mental wellbeing

A new survey from the American Association of Retired Persons found Americans are growing lonelier and this includes men. The survey was conducted for AARP by Ipsos and compared findings from August with data from 2018 and 2010. Researchers found that 40% of older adults are lonely with those between 45 to 49, the most alone, followed by adults in their 50s.

The 2025 findings represented an increase from 35% in 2018 and 2010. Men registered a 42% level of loneliness compared to 37% for women. In 2018, men were at 34% and women 36%, with men more likely to have no close friends. The holidays accentuate these feelings.

In a column highlighting the risks to a man's mental wellbeing during the holidays, I examined the causes behind the risks and offered expert advice for managing the seasonal threats. First and foremost are the masculine norms that call for men to harbor any feelings of stress. The season can trigger memories of lost loved ones and feelings of loneliness or depression. Masculine norms also create economic pressure on men who are expected to finance family Christmas lists, trees and dinners with all the trimmings. On the outside, the hustle and bustle can seem exciting, but on the inside, anxiety and stress may reside. For those who may think this concern is overblown, I remind you that the suicide rate in men remains four times that of women with suicide rates increasing significantly for men 55 and over.

To maintain your mental wellbeing, the experts recommend avoiding alcohol and other substances to cope, finding others who may be feeling similar and building new traditions. Prioritizing your most important activities, deferring social connections until after the holidays, and getting comfortable saying "no" are other recommended tips. Focusing on gratitude is a way to build resiliency to fight off disappointment. Finally, being open and honest with people can proactively reduce the chances of becoming overwhelmed.

Exercise and Activity

Peppered within all these columns is the importance of maintaining your exercise regimen and building in new activities that integrate social and physical traditions. The Mayo Clinic reminds us that regular activity can keep you healthy, both mentally and physically, so it's important to keep up your fitness routines. If it gets too cold for outdoor workouts, try an online option at home, or like me, head to your local gym.

And whether it's a family walk after dinner, ice skating with the younger ones or a stroll downtown, there are any number of ways to get up from the sofa and include physical activities into your holiday social traditions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers tips like taking the stairs at every opportunity, parking farther away and walking briskly to your destination, and walking instead of driving to see holiday lights.

There you go. A playbook for navigating the holidays and injecting a good dose of physical and mental health tips that can leverage the seasonal opportunities to tee up your 2026 plans. This year, think beyond the gifts, parties and laundry list of to-dos and seize the moment. Your health and wellbeing are the greatest gifts you can give to yourself and your loved ones so that you can enjoy many happy holiday moments for years to come. Have a happy and healthy holiday.