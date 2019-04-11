More Health:

April 11, 2019

New Jersey law will help ease financial burden of mental health treatment

The state will ensure insurers are hewing to Mental Health Parity requirements

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Insurance Mental Health
nj gov phil murphy Jason Mendez/Sipa USA

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy attends 2018 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Awards at Hilton Midtown on December 12, 2018 in New York, NY.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill on Thursday to help ease the financial burden of seeking mental health treatment.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the legislation will increase enforcement of state Mental Health Parity laws, which require insurers to cover mental health treatment just as they would for a medical procedure or treatment. This improved transparency and accountability will benefit New Jersey residents seeking mental health and substance use disorder treatment services. 

“No one should have to forego treatment or take on a monumental expense to receive care because of inequities in coverage. We must do everything we can to ensure that individuals who need treatment are able to get it. This new law enhances enforcement and oversight of mental health parity laws to ensure that mental health and substance use disorders are treated on par with physical health conditions,” Murphy said in the announcement.

RELATED READ: Oprah and Prince Harry to produce mental health series for Apple TV+

The law means New Jersey gets one step closer to recognizing mental health care as a bona fide form of health care. As of May 2018, 57,000 New Jersey residents claimed to be depressed. The state saw 1,969 drug overdose deaths involving opioids in 2017, about 50 percent higher than the national average, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.  

NJ.com reported that, before signing the law in Trenton on Thursday, Murphy said:

“For too many individuals, true parity still does not fully exist. This new law will help us to deliver access to mental health and substance use services on par with any other medical service.” 

According to the governor's office, the law applies to the following: health service corporations, commercial insurers, health maintenance organizations, health benefits plans issued pursuant to the New Jersey Individual Health Coverage and Small Employer Health Benefits Programs, the State Health Benefits Program, and the School Employees’ Health Benefits Program. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Insurance Mental Health New Jersey Treatment Drug Treatment Mental Illness

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies lack starting pitching depth, could be waiting to target Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner
Madison-Bumgarner_0410_USAT

Odd News

Philly woman allegedly tells city employees she needs to pee between their trucks, then steals truck
Stolen Car Peeing Mug Shot

Comedy

Chelsea Handler on life, death and therapy after Trump
Chelsea Handler

Eagles

Eagles 2019 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback
040319EastonStick

Illness

Two more confirmed mumps cases at University of Pennsylvania
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Business

Fishtown corner bar Sergeant York is up for sale after just opening in October
Sergeant York Fishtown

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved