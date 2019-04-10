Oprah and Prince Harry to produce mental health series for Apple TV+

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey will join forces to produce a mental health series for Apple TV+, a new streaming service to launch in the fall.

The Duke of Sussex and Oprah will be partners, co-creators and executive producers on the series, which they’ve been developing over the past several months, it was announced on the royal's Instagram Wednesday morning.

The project is a series-style documentary, according to the announcement posted on @sussexroyal, the newly-created official account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, that will “focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive.”

Prince Harry has, according to a Forbes report, long struggled with mental health — disclosing that he has even sought therapy to help manage the issues stemming from his life-long royal status and early loss of his mother. His openness regarding these struggles have been applauded by the public.

Forbes reported that prince has acknowledged that he “completely blocked his emotions for years, an ostrich policy that resulted in severe psychological effects,” in a mental health-awareness campaign.

The title of the Apple TV+ series has yet to be announced, but the New York Post reported it is slated to debut in 2020 as a part of Winfrey's multi-year content partnership with the tech company.

At a March press event at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, Winfrey said the company sees the series as "a unique opportunity to rise to our best selves in how we use, and choose to use, both our technology and our humanity," USA Today reported.