More Health:

January 25, 2021

Merck halts development of COVID-19 vaccine candidates

The company still has two COVID-19 drug therapies in the pipeline

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News COVID-19
Merck COVID-19 vaccine Smith Collection/Gado/Sipa USA

Merck's COVID-19 vaccines were tolerated but they failed to generate a sufficient immune response.

Merck is shelving the development of its two COVID-19 vaccine candidates after lackluster performances during Phase 1 clinical studies.

The two vaccine candidates — V590 and V591 — were well tolerated but they failed to generate immune responses that were as powerful as those that occur after a natural infection or as seen with other COVID-19 vaccines, company officials say.

Merck was using a strategy similar to one it had used to develop its Ebola vaccine — which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2019.

The "replicating viral vector strategy" seeks to continuously generate virus proteins, triggering the immune system to remain on high alert. When successful, it can provide a long-lasting immunity after just one dose. 

That strategy differs from the messenger RNA approaches employed by the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That approach — also being used by Sanofi — uses genetic material to trigger an immune response. 

Other drug companies developing COVID-19 vaccines include AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline and Novavax. 

Merck also has two COVID-19 therapeutic drugs in development. This work will continue, the company said.

One drug candidate, MK-7110, has shown the ability to cut in half the risk of death or respiratory failure in patients hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID-19, according to interim Phase 3 results. The company has signed an agreement with the U.S. government to supply up to 100,000 doses once the drug receives FDA authorization.

The second drug candidate, known as Molnupiravir or MK-4482, is being developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Bio. It is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials which focus on both hospital and outpatient settings.
051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News COVID-19 Philadelphia Treatments Merck Coronavirus Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Adult Health

Yurts, igloos and pop-up domes: How safe is 'outside' restaurant dining this winter?
Winter COVID-19 Dining

Eagles

What they're saying about new Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon
012121JonathanGannon

Investigations

Police searching for 6-year-old boy who went missing in Montgomery County
missing child Wyncote

Eagles

Eagles assistant coaching search tracker
012521KevinPatullo

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Orchestra music director calls on Biden administration to increase support for the arts
biden administration arts.jpg

Arts & Culture

Wonderspaces reopens at Fashion District with three new art installations
Wonderspaces reopens

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved