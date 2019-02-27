Dwyane Wade wears cornrows in tribute to Allen Iverson, thanks Philadelphia

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade played what will likely be his final game in Philadelphia last week at the Wells Fargo Center.

After 16 seasons and three NBA titles, Wade is widely expected to call it a career at the end of the season, although who knows if he'll be tempted into a bench role for a contender next year.

In his prime, Wade was unquestionably one of the NBA's great superstars, a clutch shooter with a ferocious drive and a team-first attitude. The Chicago native was largely celebrated for his ability on the basketball court and his philanthropic efforts off it, but he's also been recognized for his fashion sense over the years.

If you saw him at the NBA All-Star game, where he was an honorary selection this year, you might have noticed his hair was a bit longer than usual.

It turns out he had plans in the works for an experiment honoring one of his hoops heroes. For the first time in his career this week, Wade wore his hair in cornrows.

"I'm trying my inner Allen Iverson," Wade told the Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday. "I've gotten my hair braided like three times in practice, but I haven't worn it in a game. But I felt I was game ready, so 'For the Culture.'"

Wade took to Instagram to share Allen Iverson's reflections on his career last week, thanking the Sixers for putting together the video.

Miami may have lost to Phoenix on Monday night, but it sure looks like the cornrows gave Wade a little vintage sizzle going to the rim.



