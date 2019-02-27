More Sports:

February 27, 2019

Dwyane Wade wears cornrows in tribute to Allen Iverson, thanks Philadelphia

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Style
Dwyane Wade Corn rows Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (right) talks with guard Dwyane Wade (left) during the first half Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Arena.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade played what will likely be his final game in Philadelphia last week at the Wells Fargo Center.

After 16 seasons and three NBA titles, Wade is widely expected to call it a career at the end of the season, although who knows if he'll be tempted into a bench role for a contender next year.

RELATED: Sixers' Joel Embiid told to 'shut the f*** up' by Dennis Rodman 

In his prime, Wade was unquestionably one of the NBA's great superstars, a clutch shooter with a ferocious drive and a team-first attitude. The Chicago native was largely celebrated for his ability on the basketball court and his philanthropic efforts off it, but he's also been recognized for his fashion sense over the years.

If you saw him at the NBA All-Star game, where he was an honorary selection this year, you might have noticed his hair was a bit longer than usual. 

It turns out he had plans in the works for an experiment honoring one of his hoops heroes. For the first time in his career this week, Wade wore his hair in cornrows.

"I'm trying my inner Allen Iverson," Wade told the Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday. "I've gotten my hair braided like three times in practice, but I haven't worn it in a game. But I felt I was game ready, so 'For the Culture.'"

Wade took to Instagram to share Allen Iverson's reflections on his career last week, thanking the Sixers for putting together the video. 

Miami may have lost to Phoenix on Monday night, but it sure looks like the cornrows gave Wade a little vintage sizzle going to the rim. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA Style Miami Hairstyles Sixers Basketball Heat Allen Iverson Hair Dwyane wade

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Examining the Eagles' quarterback situation beyond Carson Wentz, after Nick Foles' exit
022719NateSudfeld

Neighborhoods

West Philly's hobbit-door creator fell ill — and then her neighbors stepped in to help
225PeterStathisWestPhillyDoors

Lawsuits

Herb Lipson's widow suing PhillyMag, estate for $1.6 million
02262019_Philadelphia_magazine_PM

Eagles

The best (and worst) NFL Combine workouts by current Eagles players
022719CarsonWentz

Illness

2 Rutgers students diagnosed with bacterial meningitis
Carroll - Rutgers University-Camden

Parties

Spin offering perks to Bumble users in March
Carroll - SPiN Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved