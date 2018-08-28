More Culture:

August 28, 2018

Michael B. Jordan has challenged Will Smith to a cook-off

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Cooking
michael b jordan PA Images/Sipa USA

Michael B. Jordan attending The Black Panther European Premiere at The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London.

In the span of a few years, Michael B. Jordan has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood's biggest stars, hitting magazine covers and collecting awards for his roles in "Creed" and "Black Panther."

RELATED: The first trailer for 'Creed II' is finally here. Can you spot all the Philly locations?

Jordan has been spotted around Philadelphia this year working out at a local gym and filming for the upcoming "Creed II," so it's no surprise that his career arc and connection to the city have endeared him to Will Smith.

Last week, Jordan was apparently vacationing at a cabin owned by Will Smith and got the idea to whip up a ton of food. In the process, he decided to throw down a "cook off" challenge and post his kitchen activity on Instagram.

Smith, as reported by the Atlanta Black Star, accepted the challenge. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has offered to be the judge.

Let's take a second to marvel at the feast Jordan cooked up, per the report:

Jordan whipped up some eggs and a dredge for French toast made of Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, presumably including the General Mills cereal ingredient. He rounded out the meal with turkey bacon and sausage. But Jordan’s cooking didn’t stop there. He also whipped up a dinner of cheddar mashed potatoes, salmon, grilled New York strip steak, which had perfect grill marks and was basted in butter, and grilled asparagus. Plus, he tossed together some ground chicken nachos, complete with homemade nachos and topped with black beans and plenty of cheese and red onions.

There better have been at least four people at that cabin. There's no way Jordan consumed all of that on his own.

Smith has been on a tear with challenges lately, going viral for his bridge-top "In My Feelings" stunt and taking a dare to bungee jump across the Grand Canyon from a helicopter piloted by Tom Cruise — on his 50th birthday next month.

Smith spent his formative years getting served supper by Geoffrey in Bel Air. He's a clear underdog in this fight, which is exactly where a West Philly guy should want to be.

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Cooking United States Philadelphia Michael B. Jordan Will Smith Actors Instagram Gordon Ramsay

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Seven Eagles land on ESPN's NFLRank Top 100 players of 2018 list
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Carson Wentz

Feuds

Montgomery County family faces tough decision: keep dealing with 'menacing' neighbor or move out
08282018_Schwenksville_neighbor

Odd News

Mysterious big cat caught on security camera in Clarks Summit, Pa.
Mountain Lion

Food & Drink

Marc Vetri has a new cookbook out today and it's all about pizza
032217_PizzeriaVetri4pie

Health News

Surprise! There are tiny tunnels running through your head
tiny_tunnels_human_brain

Eagles

Projecting roles for each of the Eagles' 2018 draft picks, updated
082618JordanMailata

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.