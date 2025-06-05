More Culture:

June 05, 2025

Topps makes baseball card out of Mike Trout's bat knob inscribed with Eagles' Super Bowl winning score

The one-of-a-kind item is the latest example of the Angels outfielder showing his support for the Birds.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Mike Trout
Trout Eagles Topps Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Diehard Eagles fan and MLB star Mike Trout commemorated the Birds' Super Bowl win over the Chiefs by writing the score on the end of one of his bats. Now, that knob has become part of an autographed Topps baseball card.

While Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is known globally as one of baseball's all-time greats, around Philly he's just a big Eagles fan. 

Trout, a Millville, New Jersey, native who's been known to go to games at the Lincoln Financial Field, honored the Birds with a Super Bowl-themed inscription on one of his baseball bats. 

MORE: Rock band Heart's instruments stolen before Atlantic City show

Now, that knob with "Fly Eagles Fly" and the final score — Philadelphia knocked off Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in February — has been cut off and made into a one-of-a-kind autographed Topps baseball card.

Eagles players have embraced Trout in the past, including in 2018 when Darren Sproles tossed him a touchdown ball at the Linc.

Trout's Eagles fandom became so widely known that the Angels set up a conference call with reporters before the Birds took on the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018. Trout predicted an Eagles win on the call while also mentioning he'd be sporting the Eagles' dog mask, which players wore in celebratory fashion as an underdog that postseason

Trout, a three-time American League MVP, is 33 and has battled injuries over the last several seasons while playing for an Angels team that has consistently found itself toward the bottom of the AL West standings. 

Trout has played in just one MLB postseason series in his career, leaving his autumns free to watch his beloved Eagles. Trout is currently signed to a monster contract with the Angels that will pay him $37 million per year through 2030, his age-38 season. 

He'd be free to come DH for the Phillies or be the NFL's oldest fullback at that point ...

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Mike Trout Philadelphia Super Bowl Baseball Cards Eagles

Videos

Featured

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest
Limited - LGBTQ Wows June

New Jersey is celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Protesters call for the release of Philly asylum seeker

ICE protest

Sponsored

Striving for zero road fatalities

Limited - Young adults crossing the road

Fitness

There are benefits to wearing a weighted vest when working out – but also precautions to take

Weighted Vests Exercise

Arts & Culture

Art for the Cash Poor fair promises original pieces for $250 or less

Art for Cash Poor

Recreation

Eric the Puzzler to unveil new citywide treasure hunt Friday

Eric the Puzzler

Phillies

Phils manager Rob Thomson says Harper beaning "not intentional"

bryce-harper-phillies-hit-batter-braves-spencer-strider-national-league.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved