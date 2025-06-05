Topps makes baseball card out of Mike Trout's bat knob inscribed with Eagles' Super Bowl winning score

June 05, 2025
While Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is known globally as one of baseball's all-time greats, around Philly he's just a big Eagles fan.
Trout, a Millville, New Jersey, native who's been known to go to games at the Lincoln Financial Field, honored the Birds with a Super Bowl-themed inscription on one of his baseball bats.
Now, that knob with "Fly Eagles Fly" and the final score — Philadelphia knocked off Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in February — has been cut off and made into a one-of-a-kind autographed Topps baseball card.
FIRST LOOK: Mike Trout wrote the final score on his game-used bat knob 🦅🔥 pic.twitter.com/RY8AyHer3c— Topps (@Topps) June 1, 2025
Eagles players have embraced Trout in the past, including in 2018 when Darren Sproles tossed him a touchdown ball at the Linc.
Darren Sproles 🏈➡ Mike Trout. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/DdFK6us0o6— MLB (@MLB) December 23, 2018
Trout, a three-time American League MVP, is 33 and has battled injuries over the last several seasons while playing for an Angels team that has consistently found itself toward the bottom of the AL West standings.
Trout has played in just one MLB postseason series in his career, leaving his autumns free to watch his beloved Eagles. Trout is currently signed to a monster contract with the Angels that will pay him $37 million per year through 2030, his age-38 season.
He'd be free to come DH for the Phillies or be the NFL's oldest fullback at that point ...
