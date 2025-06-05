Topps makes baseball card out of Mike Trout's bat knob inscribed with Eagles' Super Bowl winning score

While Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is known globally as one of baseball's all-time greats, around Philly he's just a big Eagles fan.

Trout, a Millville, New Jersey, native who's been known to go to games at the Lincoln Financial Field, honored the Birds with a Super Bowl-themed inscription on one of his baseball bats.

Now, that knob with "Fly Eagles Fly" and the final score — Philadelphia knocked off Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in February — has been cut off and made into a one-of-a-kind autographed Topps baseball card.

Eagles players have embraced Trout in the past, including in 2018 when Darren Sproles tossed him a touchdown ball at the Linc. Trout's Eagles fandom became so widely known that the Angels set up a conference call with reporters before the Birds took on the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018. Trout predicted an Eagles win on the call while also mentioning he'd be sporting the Eagles' dog mask, which players wore in celebratory fashion as an underdog that postseason.