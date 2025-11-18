More Events:

‘Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical’ comes to Wilmington for the holidays

The national tour of Meredith Willson’s classic story stops at The Playhouse on Rodney Square on Dec. 20 and 21.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holiday Performances
Miracle on 34th St. Provided Courtesy/The Playhouse on Rodney Square

A North American tour of "Meredith Willson’s Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" will bring a burst of holiday cheer to Wilmington, Delaware, with a limited engagement at The Playhouse on Rodney Square on Dec. 20 and 21, 2025.

The musical revolves around a Macy’s Christmas Santa who may truly be the "real" Santa Claus and a young girl who gets something new to believe in. The story has been a holiday favorite for generations, filled with the magic, wonder and traditions that define the season. The score includes the well-loved song "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," promising to send audiences home in a festive spirit.

Willson, known for writing "The Music Man" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," adapted the musical from the classic film "Miracle on 34th Street." The original movie helped elevate the story into a centerpiece of American holiday culture.

The Wilmington performances are part of the production’s first tour, which is expected to introduce the show to new audiences throughout the holiday season.

"Meredith Willson’s Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical"

Dec. 20-21
The Playhouse on Rodney Square
107 N Market St.
Wilmington, DE 19801
Tickets: $70-$152

