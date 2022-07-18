More Sports:

July 18, 2022

MLB Draft live: Phillies look to add future talent on Day 2

By Evan Macy
The Phillies went for a high school outfielder Sunday night with the 17th overall pick in the MLB Draft, hoping that Justin Crawford could buck the trend of their recent first round outfielders all winding up awfully disappointing.

The team sent Mickey Moniak to the minors before the All-Star break this weekend, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 who has been up and down quite a bit, unable to find a major league swing. He's out-lasted Cornelius Randolph and Adam Haseley, two more first round outfielders who have flamed out.

Crawford has pedigree, thanks in part to his big league father Carl. He's just 18 and will have ample time to develop on the farm.

Who will join him in this year's draft class? The Phillies lost their second round pick due to a busy offseason that saw them sigh Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber to big contracts. But they'll be back on the clock in the third round and will be selecting until Round 10 Monday afternoon.

PickPlayerDetails
Round 1Justin Crawford, OFBishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas
Round 3  
Round 4  
Round 5  
Round 6  
Round 7  
Round 8  
Round 9  
Round 10  


The Phillies will make 10 more picks on Day 3 Tuesday in the event that has been sliced in half (it used to be 40 rounds). You can follow it all right here with our live stream and open thread below:

