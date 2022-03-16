LIVE MLB free agency tracker: Phillies sign Kyle Schwarber

Update [11:47 a.m.] — The Odúbel Herrera signing has been made official. The 30-year old outfielder will rejoin the Phillies on a one-year contract to give the club another option in center field, a position where options were already hard to come by.

Herrera batted .260 with a .726 OPS in 492 plate appearances last season after missing all of 2020 and the majority of 2019 because of a domestic violence charge and resulting suspension by MLB.

He is still out of favor with many fans.

Update [11:47 a.m.] — The Phillies are losing a versatile bat off the bench with utility-man Brad Miller heading off to Texas.

In 377 plate appearances last season, the 32-year old hit .227 with a .774 OPS, and his 20 home runs were fourth most on the team.

Update [10:02 a.m.] — Details on Kyle Schwarber's contract with the Phillies have emerged from The Athletic's Jayson Stark:

This move leaves the Phillies roughly $10 million under the luxury tax threshold of $230 million. Will ownership be willing to go over that number and pay the luxury tax? That's the biggest question for the Phils going forward in free agency.

Update [9:48 a.m.] — Kyle Schwarber to South Philly.

The Phillies have made a move for slugger Kyle Schwarber. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury had it first:

Update [9:26 a.m.] — Kyle Schwarber to South Philly?!?

That'd be huge for the Fightins.

Original story to follow...

Patience can be a virtue in MLB free agency, though I'm not quite sure how true that is in the minds of Philadelphians.

The Bryce Harper saga felt like a never-ending ordeal in early 2019. Harper didn't sign with the Phillies until March of that year after the Phils were already in camp at Clearwater. Still, I can't blame Phillies fans who may be a bit anxious right now and are hoping the team makes a splashy move ASAP.

A's third baseman Matt Chapman had been reported as a potential trade target for the Phillies, but he was dealt to an increasingly stacked Blue Jays team on Wednesday morning:

Maybe the Phils won't have any regrets about missing out on a Chapman deal if third baseman Alec Bohm resembles his 2020 form when he finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting. Bohm was so lost in 2021, but has the makeup to be a great player on the hot corner.

Toronto might not be done adding to their talented core, as they appear to be right there with the Phillies in the sweepstakes to land left-handed masher Kyle Schwarber:

Schwarber made his first All-Star team in 2021, splitting time between Washington and Boston. He hit 32 homers, the third time the 29-year-old left fielder/designated hitter topped 30 home runs in a season in his career.

Harper trusts in president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to get the Phillies right this offseason. Bringing in someone with Schwarber's bat would certainly do wonders for that task.

