MLB free agency rumors: Phillies reportedly interested in closer Craig Kimbrel

We're only a few days into MLB free agency, but it already seems like the Philadelphia Phillies have been linked to nearly every top available player. And that's not likely to stop any time soon — what, with the Phillies having all that money to spend and all those areas in which to improve.

It's previously been reported that the Phillies are looking to add some pitching help, preferably a "front-line, top-end starter," and have already been linked to Diamondacks lefty Patrick Corbin. But it appears as those general manger Matt Klentak and president Andy MacPhail will want to add some bullpen help as well.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Phillies are interested in signing former Red Sox and Braves closer Craig Kimbrel.

Last season, it was a young Seranthony Dominguez who led the Phillies in saves with 16 after taking over for a struggling and maddeningly inconsistent Hector Neris, who finished with 11. But the duo also combined for seven of the team's 19 blown saves. And with Dominguez's age, there could be some concern that he's not ready to take over as the full-time closer on a contending team, something the Phillies will be expected to be in 2019.

Kimbrel, on the other hand, not only brings veteran experience at the age of 30, but he also brings a World Series ring. After spending the first five years of his career in Atlanta (and a subsequent year in San Diego), the seven-time All Star was traded to the Red Sox in 2015, where he was a member of their 2018 championship team.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Kimbrel can still command a hefty price tag this summer as he's the top reliever on the market and last season recorded his most saves since he was pitching for the Braves.

Here's a look at his career numbers:

Year TM ERA SV WHIP SO/9 SO/W 2010 ATL 0.44 1 1.210 17.4 2.50 2011 ATL 2.10 46 1.039 14.8 3.97 2012 ATL 1.01 42 0.654 16.7 8.29 2013 ATL 1.21 50 0.881 13.2 4.90 2014 ATL 1.61 47 0.908 13.9 3.65 2015 SDP 2.58 39 1.045 13.2 3.95 2016 BOS 3.40 31 1.094 14.1 2.77 2017 BOS 1.43 35 0.681 16.4 9.00 2018 BOS 2.74 42 0.995 13.9 3.10 TOT - - - 1.91 333 0.920 14.7 4.23

Stats via baseball-reference.com

