MLB free agency: A Kyle Schwarber bidding war, Nick Castellanos trade update and more

With weeks to go until the Winter Meetings next month, there isn't likely to be a lot of activity on MLB's free agent front any time soon.

The Phillies have four key departed players testing the open market and the team wants all four of them back. However it's been made clear that Kyle Schwarber is the biggest priority — he's the center of the entire offense. After him J.T. Realmuto is basically irreplaceable at catcher, Ranger Suárez is likely to be too expensive to return and Harrison Bader is going to be patient.

Let's check in with each of these free agents, after ESPN insider Jeff Passan unveiled his comprehensive free agency preview Tuesday.

• We can start with an interesting nugget on Nick Castellanos, whom the Phillies are desperately hoping to move on from in some capacity. According to Passan, "Philadelphia has tried to trade Nick Castellanos and his $20 million salary. So far, no bites." No surprise there.

• Schwarber has a ton of interest, Passan says, noting that his five-year contract demand gives him more suitors than say, Kyle Tucker, who is expected to be looking for a decade-long deal. In addition to Philadelphia, the Red Sox, Mets, Blue Jays, Tigers and even the Pirates are reported to be interested in Schwarber. The high interest could create a bidding war, and it might take more than $30 million a year to earn his services. Philly is likely to wait until Schwarber is signed before it makes other moves offensively.



• The next biggest name the Phillies are at risk of losing is Suárez, who is at the top of many team's best available lists this offseason. Passan expects he'll land a contract in the neighborhood of $75 million over three seasons. It would be surprising to see Philly offer that kind of coin, with so much money tied up in their current starters, and a need to make room for Andrew Painter (if he's ready) this spring.



• Realmuto is 35 and is expected to settle for a two-year pact — which is great for the Phillies (who eventually need to start getting younger) but also not great for the Phillies. He's going to be affordable for a lot of teams, and anyone looking to contend and upgrade the catcher spot could be trying to lure him to their squad.



• And finally Bader, who had one of his best seasons ever in 2025 and is looking to capitalize. He's going to take his time to get a real sense of the market, Dave Dombrowski told reporters at the GM Meetings and could be looking for the right job well into the winter. Will the Phillies patiently wait with him?



• A few other free agency notes to be aware of. The two most prominent free agent names being linked to the Phillies right now are Tucker, who is seen as a backup plan if Schwarber leaves and also a potential right-handed upgrade in the outfield, and Bo Bichette, who doesn't have an obvious spot in the Phillies lineup but would be a significant upgrade there as well. Passan noted, as part of the Phillies suggested interest in the former Blue Jays shortstop, that the Phillies "have room to improve at second and third." Which means in addition to shopping Castellanos, both Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm are potentially available right now.

• Japanese infielder Munetaka Murakami, who is 25 and being posted as an MLB free agent for the first time, is reportedly getting a lot of interest from the Phillies, who have scouted him. According to Nikkan Sports, the Phillies are "keen on him," along with the Mariners. He slashed .286/.392/.659 last season and has a ton of power — boasting 265 career home runs over eight seasons for the Yakult Swallows.



The Owners' Meetings are this week, but that's not typically a hotbed for transactions. The Winter Meetings start on December 7, and that is typically when things do start to gain momentum.

