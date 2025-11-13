MLB trade rumors: Alec Bohm chatter is back, will Phillies move him?

There are a few interesting and exciting ways the Phillies can upgrade their infield.

They can make a splashy signing of a free agent, like Bo Bichette or Alex Bregman. They can see what they have in red hot hitting prospect Aidan Miller.

But there is currently no space for anyone new in the infield — with Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm manning the four positions and under team control for the foreseeable future.

Enter the Alec Bohm trade rumors.

Bohm, 29, spent nearly the entire 2024-25 offseason ignoring rumors left and right, and wound up remaining in Philly and hitting cleanup behind Harper for most of the 2025 season. He'll likely earn around $10 million in 2026 before he reaches free agency in 2027.

Harper got the fewest pitches to hit in the strike zone last season of any hitter, which underlines the necessity to protect him in the lineup. Whether that's via the infield or the outfield is something the team is certainly exploring.

"He's been someone who has shown you All-Star level production, but the consistency has not always been there," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi said from the MLB GM meetings in Las Vegas, where the Bohm rumors have re-emerged.

Bohm saw a drop off in nearly every stat category last season, but a lot of that can be attributed to missing 42 games with an injury. His .287/.331/.409 slash line in 2025 wasn't bad, but his big lanky frame makes him look like a power hitter, and he simply isn't, having never topped 20 home runs in a season.

Morosi, speaking during an MLB Network segment from the GM meetings, thinks that if the Phillies do move Bohm somewhere, it will be as the first part of a plan to upgrade his spot in the lineup.

"If the Phillies were to move Bohm, in my judgment, it would have to be because they think there's a chance of getting a Bregman or they're one of the teams potentially that could look at a Bo Bichette at a spot that's not shortstop," Morosi said. "There's different ways they could augment their club, but you would have to have a clear upgrade on Bohm if you're gonna go ahead and make that trade."

We outlined some of these possibilities last week, with Bichette — who is reportedly able to play other infield spots — Bregman, Eugenio Suárez, Jorge Polanco and Luis Arráez topping the list of best available guys.

Philly will be focused, early in free agency, on Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. But their next phase could begin with a Bohm trade to open up an avenue to get some new blood involved in an infield that might benefit from a different look and feel in 2026.

