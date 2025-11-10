MLB free agency: Phillies have starting pitching questions, will they add any?

The Phillies could have an all-time elite starting pitching rotation in 2026. The potential is there for a staff that could rival the four aces from 2011. But there are a ton of question marks right now — making it murky for the Phillies as they decide how to navigate MLB's free agency.

Will Zack Wheeler return for spring training, and be his dominant self again after his season-ending Thoracic Outlet surgery this summer? Will Aaron Nola bounce back (he did a little bit at the end of 2025) following a career-worst season last year? Will Andrew Painter finally make the leap to the majors after a shaky 2025 in Triple-A? Will Taijuan Walker pitch in the rotation? In the bullpen? Will Walker Buehler return as well? Are the Phillies going to even try and bring back free agent Ranger Suárez after giving him a qualifying offer?

It's expected that Philadelphia will focus its resources on bringing back Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto while also looking to solidify the outfield and bullpen. Even if they're not able to match what should be $25 million, multi-year offers for Suárez, the Phillies have a rotation that could look like the following if healthy:

Zack Wheeler

Cris Sánchez

Aaron Nola

Jesús Luzardo

Andrew Painter

And with some depth provided by Walker and potentially Walker Buehler, that's the best 1-through-5 in baseball. The problem is, there is no telling how three of those five arms are going to look come March.

With no clear openings for a starting pitcher, even Suárez, via free agency, it doesn't seem very likely they'll be major contenders to sign any of the top free agent starters (like Framber Valez, Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Zack Gallen or Shota Imanaga). But maybe a fifth starter type? Or maybe they'll try and get a discount by adding a player coming off an injury, to have a midseason option to add some depth (like they did with Buehler in 2025).

The Phillies could use a little more insurance for their starting five than a typical team might need. If the cost and fit is right, it is possible they do bring a new starter to Clearwater — and possible they even offer a full contract to an arm that doesn't mind vacillating between the bullpen and starting rotation.

Here's a look at some free agent pitchers that might be on their radar:

Zach Eflin is a familiar name, having pitched in Philly for seven seasons, most of them for terrible Phillies teams. In 2022 he was a key pitcher out of the bullpen during the team's deep playoff run before signing a lucrative deal with the Rays. He had very solid seasons in 2023 and 2024 before his 5.93 ERA over 14 starts last season took him off the free agency map. He missed a lot of time due to a lingering back injury and had surgery that will cost him some of 2026. At 31, he might be a reclamation project and maybe a reunion with the Phillies — and a willingness to be a reliever, could make the righty a great fit in Philly once he's healthy.

If the Phillies are open to adding a lefty (they already have Sánchez and Luzardo starting on the left side), Tyler Anderson is a name to watch. He is 35 and has been an All-Star in two of the last four seasons. His 2025 was nothing special, as he had a 4.56 ERA for the Angels. Anderson is sort of a prototypical fifth starter-type who also has some bullpen experience.

Nester Cortes is an interesting free agent. In 2022 with the Yankees he was an All-Star, going 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA. In the three seasons since he is 16-16 with a 4.37 ERA — including going 6.29 over eight starts in 2025. He's a lefty and broke into the league as a reliever. He had surgery for his torn biceps in September and might not be ready for the start of the upcoming year but the Phillies also might not need anyone to start the year. He could be a name to watch as he recovers from his injury.

Miles Mikolas is another former All-Star who has fallen on hard times on the hill recently. He's 37 and coming off an 8-11 campaign with the Cardinals. He's got a track record as an innings eater and is a good fifth starter candidate if the Phillies wind up wanting one of those.

Michael Lorenzen is another former Phillie, famously having thrown a no-hitter during his half-season in town. He had two okay, but not remarkable, seasons after leaving Philadelphia. He has a lot of relief experience and would be a great right-handed swing pitcher for the team.

There are dozens more pitchers like this for the Phillies to kick the tires on. A bevy of former top-three starter types are coming off bad seasons, (like Tyler Mahle, Patrick Corbin, Kyle Hendricks, Germán Márquez), or injuries, (like Griffin Canning), and could be candidates to help the Phillies bolster some depth.

Just don't be disappointed when they sit on the hands in the top starting pitcher sweepstakes. They have a loaded projected rotation and bigger priorities for 2026.

