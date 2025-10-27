Phillies stay or go: SP Walker Buehler

If you blinked, you might have missed Walker Buehler's tenure on the Phillies this season. He appeared in just three games at the end of the year and didn't pitch in the postseason, but he was a successful reclamation project.

The 30-year-old righty might not seem like a fit for the Phillies' loaded rotation, but he's a depth arm that the team could really use for the right price next season.

They might not open the bank for him, but if the price is right, shouldn't the Phillies get to enjoy the rewards of a risk they took last summer?

Why he should stay

His track record

Drafted in the first round in 2015, Buehler was a solid rotation piece for the Dodgers for seven seasons with a 3.27 ERA and two All-Star appearances. He had Tommy John surgery (his second) in 2022 and returned a shell of himself, pitching badly in LA and then for Boston over the last two seasons. He had seven bad starts for the Red Sox before he was waived and put on Philly's radar. In three games as a Phillie, he had a 0.66 ERA over 13.2 innings. That he was so shaky with the Red Sox is the reason why he might still be signable for the Phillies. He looked good during his brief Philadelphia adventure.

Depth is important

Last season, the Phillies essentially had to operate without their top two right-handed starters for substantial stretches — Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Somehow they still had some of the best starting pitching depth in baseball. That approach is a winning one and with Ranger Suárez potentially gone in free agency, Buehler offers some insurance for the rotation they have coming back. Will top prospect Andrew Painter earn his spot this spring? Will Nola bounce back? Will Wheeler be himself again after Thoracic Outlet surgery? Having someone like Buehler who can pitch out of the bullpen and be a starter if called on is monumentally important.

Why he should go

There are other priorities

While maintaining depth in the rotation is important, it's more important that the Phillies bring back Kyle Schwarber, their top impending free agent. J.T. Realmuto is important, too. We already mentioned Suárez's free agency, but the team will also have to figure out the outfield and try and bring back Harrison Bader and move Nick Castellanos. There is a lot to do this fall, and it's possible Buehler winds up pouncing on another opportunity.

He showed enough to make some money in 2026

According to Spotrac, Buehler is worth $10 million on the open market. That number might be fair, but his representatives will surely be looking for him to cash in on free agency for basically the first time. At age 30, he'll argue that his prime is still ahead of him and will want to be paid as such. Would Buehler even want to join a team where he doesn't have a locked-in rotation spot? The Phillies will have to make their argument and make the right decision budget-wise, but if the deal is in eight figures, it might be a tough sell for them.

