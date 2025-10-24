Stay or go: OF Max Kepler

This won't be a long one. The Phillies are almost certainly not going to be bringing back Max Kepler next season, after the free agent played one mediocre year in Philadelphia.

"Max Kepler I think did a solid job for us, right? He’s not going to most likely be back," Phillies President Dave Dombrowski told media members last week, "because he’s a free agent and we have Justin Crawford.”

Kepler had a one-year $10 million pact to play left field and he didn't do much to earn another go of it. A total of 13 Phillies hitters had a higher batting average in 2025 and 12 had a higher WAR. He was an average, replacement-level outfielder at best.

The Phillies need to get younger, and cheaper, and change things up the best they can with most of the team slated to return next year. And opening up a roster spot for top hitting prospect Crawford is a way to do that. Kepler's days in Philly are numbered.

Is that the right choice?

Why he should stay

Kepler has a little power and could be a cheap left-handed bench outfielder for the Phillies. He had a few flashes last season, particularly during August, when he hit .273. He put his head down and played when he was asked to and was by all accounts a very good teammate in the Phillies' clubhouse. If the price is right, he's someone the front office and coaching staff know well.

Why he should go:

The problem is there aren't very many other arguments to keep him. Here are a few reasons why he's likely not coming back:

• He was bad at the plate, hitting .216 over 127 games.

• At 32 years old, he is probably starting to hit his decline. In 2025 he posted a career low in on base percentage and came nowhere near the 36 home runs he hit in 2019 (he had 18).

• If Kepler was a righty it might be a different story. But Brandon Marsh already hits from the left side, as does Crawford. The heart of the lineup is also left-handed (Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber).

• There are a lot of better options, even beyond an in-house promotion of Crawford. Philly should be looking at the open market to upgrade the outfield. Harrison Bader is also a possibility, and if he returns he'll make it even less likely there is room for Kepler.



What do you think?

