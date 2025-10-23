Phillies stay or go: 3B Alec Bohm

It feels like every year we're on the fence on Alec Bohm, who was passable on defense and above average offensively last year for the Phillies.

Last year at this time, and all through the fall and spring, trade rumors ran rampant about potential suitors for Bohm and the Phillies' options to upgrade at third base.

The homegrown infielder is under his final year of Phillies control through the 2026 season, expected to earn just over $10 million next year via arbitration.

Does he figure into the Phillies' future plans? Here's a look at some reasons why the Phils should keep Bohm around, and why they should shop him and try to replace him.

Why he should stay

He's a pretty good hitter

An All-Star last year, Bohm hit 97 RBI in both 2023 and 2024. Due to missing 42 games with an injury, his numbers dipped a bit, but Bohm still hit .287 in 2025, his best career batting average over 120 games. Bohm is a very good hitter with runners on base, something the Phillies struggled with in the postseason. Bohm peaked at the end of the year, hitting .305 after August 21. He is also a solid righty bat in a lineup dominated by lefties. He provides a little positional versatility, playing both third and first base.

They have bigger needs elsewhere

The Phillies are going to be distracted by their free agents, Kyle Schwarber, Ranger Suárez, J.T. Realmuto and potentially Harrison Bader. With Bohm under manageable team control next season, perhaps the prudent thing would be for Philadelphia to keep things simple and roll with their homegrown former first-round pick.

He's in his prime

In contrast to many of the 30-plus stars on the Phillies payroll, Bohm will be 29 for most of 2026 and could still be on the upswing in his career. His batting average has ticked up in each of the last three seasons and his defense has steadily improved at third base as well.

Why he should go:

He's a lame duck

Bohm will become an unrestricted free agent a year from now. And it doesn't really seem like the Phillies are interested in extending Bohm — heck, they chose not to extend Schwarber or Suárez. They have other in-house options, like Otto Kemp or Edmundo Sosa who can play third base well, in addition to the players available on the open marker (we'll cover that in a moment). If they know he's walking, and they know they can do better, why not trade him this offseason to replenish their farm system a bit? It also is worth mentioning that the organization will need a spot for Aidan Miller, an infield prospect who shredded the minors in 2025. If Bohm is not blocking him, there is an opening for Miller to emerge and play every day.

He's never found his power stroke

He profiles as a power hitter. But he's not. After reaching the 20 home run plateau in 2023, Bohm was never able to up the power again. He whimpered with 15 in 2024 and 11 in 2025. He blasted 44 doubles in 2024 but only 18 in 2025. Many consider third base to be a power bat spot, and a .409 slugging percentage isn't particularly impressive. Perhaps Bohm, and his lanky 6-foot-5, 180-pound frame, isn't a power player after all.

There are some big name infielders out there

Trea Turner and Bryce Harper aren't going anywhere, and the Phillies like Bryson Stott's defense and think he can continue improving his bat. If the Phils want to kick the tires on any of the big free agent infielders available on the open market, they're going to need a place for that player to play — and that spot could be Bohm's. Alex Bregman is available again, as is Pete Alonso, Trevor Story, Eugenio Suárez and Bo Bichette. All of them would represent a big improvement over Bohm, and most of those guys could slide into third base.

What do you think?

