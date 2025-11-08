MLB free agency: Will Phillies boost outfield full of questions?

Heading into 2026, the Phillies outfield has nothing but question marks in it.

With Max Kepler not expected to return in left field, will the Phillies give prospect Justin Crawford a real shot at playing there every day?

If they cut ties with Nick Castellanos, via trade or release, who will play in right? Will they ink a big-name free agent?

Is Harrison Bader going to get a good enough offer from the Phillies to return in center? If he doesn't, will the team be content to simply platoon Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas there?

Nothing would be surprising — from the team running it all back, to the team totally overhauling the outfield.

One key tool at their disposal, should John Middleton choose to throw money at the problem, is free agency. With at least one — and potentially all three — outfield spots up for grabs on the 2026 Phillies roster, there are some guys the team should consider signing.

Here's a look at the current free agents who'd be considered upgrades over a status quo Phillies outfield next season:

The elite superstars

Kyle Tucker might ink a deal for $40 million a year this offseason, and he might be worth it. If the Phillies miss out or decide to move on from Kyle Schwarber — who is a free agent and is seeking $30 million over five years — they might be better off backing up the Brinks truck for Tucker. He's just 28, has been an All Star for each of the last four seasons and has been worth around five wins above replacement over each of his last five. In 2025 for the Cubs he hit 22 homers and slashed .266/.377/.464. He is the biggest offensive prize in free agency, and is a good defender in right field as well. It would take a massive commitment, but it would also bolster the Phillies outfield to the next level.

Cody Bellinger is the other elite lefty outfielder on the open market. In addition to playing very well at all three outfield positions, he is a former NL MVP, and while less consistent and two years older than Tucker, he has more power (29 homers and 98 RBI last year) and versatility. Bellinger is expected to command a contract close to the same AAV Schwarber is looking for, but he will probably want a longer deal. If the Phillies aren't scared of commitment, one of these two guys would be a gargantuan upgrade.

Everyday upgrades

Ryan O'Hearn won't make for banner headlines but he made his first All-Star team last year and hit a respectable .281. He played the majority of his games at first base but he did start 23 times in the outfield and has 121 career MLB starts there. He's a lefty, which is probably a negative.

Harrison Bader belongs on this list and will be looking for north of the $10 million mutual option he rejected this past week. If the Phillies want him back, think $12-15 million over three or four seasons. He is 31 and coming off one of his best campaigns as a pro. His right-handedness and his familiarity with the team are definitely arguments in his favor.

Starling Marte profiles as the kind of outfielder the Phillies are looking for — he's a righty who plays solid defense at both corner spots and can get on base at a solid and consistent clip. But he's 37. The Phillies are no doubt hoping to get younger not older.

Tommy Pham is essentially the same. At 37 he has a track record of getting on base from the right side. He has a .315 batting average in 37 postseason games and would be a clubhouse leader.

The Phillies kicked the tires on Cedric Mullins at the trade deadline before they went with Bader. He's a left-handed speedster in center who has a little pop but not a ton of consistency.

Randal Grichuk is 34 and would likely be a settle for the Phillies. He's a solid hitter — .251 over his MLB career — but he doesn't particularly boast any elite tools. He has a little pop and can play all three outfield positions.

Adam Frasier, a lefty, is in a similar camp, but he profiles as a ultilityman who played second and third as well as right and left in Pittsburgh and Kansas City last season. He is 33 and a career .264 hitter.

Platoon veterans

If the Phillies want to have some solid defense and power from the left side, Trent Grisham might be a fit. With the Yankees last year he blasted 34 homers — 27 of them against righties. He's also in his prime at just 29 years old. However, the Phillies already have a left-handed platoon guy on the roster in Marsh.

Mike Yastrzemski, 35, is a rightfielder who is good against righty pitching but can't do much against lefties. He's a career .238 hitter.

Rob Refsnyder, 34, hits from the right side and can play both corner outfielder spots. He's a career .289 hitter against lefties (and .229 against righties). He'd actually be a nice counterpart to Marsh if the Phillies plan to platoon in right or left.

Coming off a career worst season, Lane Thomas has historically hit left-handed pitching very well, to the tune of a .292 career average (.220 against righties). He is a natural centerfielder and if he can bounce back to his form a few years ago would be a solid platoon or even everyday player.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports