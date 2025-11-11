MLB free agency: Will Phillies invest more in their bullpen?

The Phillies totally revamped their bullpen around the trade deadline last season and it helped turn their relief corps around as they won 96 games and earned a first-round bye in the NL.

Of course when October arrived, the offense didn't come to play against the Dodgers and they made another early exit.

There are five key relievers set to return and claim a spot in the 2026 pen. The other three jobs will be up for grabs, or will go to free agents this offseason.

Jhoan Duran and Orion Kerkering are returning righties, while Matt Strahm, José Alvarado and Tanner Banks will be back from the left-hand side. After that, arms like Max Lazar, Daniel Robert, Seth Johnson and Michael Mercado will be jockeying to earn a spot in spring training.

If we operate under the assumption that a longman — likely Taijuan Walker, who is due $18 million next season and might not have a spot in the rotation — will occupy one of those eight spots, it stands to reason the Phillies will be interested in inking two free agent relief pitchers. Also, seeing as three of the five hurlers we mentioned are southpaws, they'll probably be in the market for right-handers (which will help us limit the already abundant pool of available arms).

Here's a look at some players they might be interested in as free agency slowly continues:

Elite late inning righties ($$$)

Pete Fairbanks is a big swing (and a big pitcher at 6-foot-6) and might cost the Phillies seven figures a year, but he'd be worth it and a true complement to Duran in the guts of a game. He had a 2.83 ERA and 27 saves with the Rays last season and represents the top of a relatively weak closer market.

He might be 38, but Kenley Jansen is a three-time All Star and fresh off a 28-save season with a 2.59 ERA for the Angels. On a one-year deal, Jensen might be a good fit looking to finish his career strong with a real contender.

Ryan Helsley was solid with the Cardinals but struggled after being traded at the deadline to the Mets. But back in 2024 he was a juggernaut, leading the majors with 49 saves with a 2.04 ERA. Could he be signed for a little cheaper as he looks to bounce back from the 4.50 ERA he posted in 2025?

Emilio Pagan sort of came out of nowhere last season, saving 32 games for the Reds after having 13 total saves over his five seasons prior. He had a 2.88 ERA and should fetch a decent deal on the open market.

Raisel Iglesias has been the Braves' closer for thee seasons and has saved 97 games for them since 2023 with a 2.35 ERA in Atlanta. He'll be 36 when next season begins but if he is OK being the No. 2 closing option he'd be a great fit in Philly.

Solid middle relievers ($$)

We have to mention old friend Seranthony Dominguez, who made five World Series appearances for the Blue Jays in October. The free agent knows the Phillies well, but he also was traded away from them so he might have mixed feelings about returning. He had a 3.16 ERA in 62.2 innings last season and one of the best sinkers in the sport.

Kyle Finnegan is a solid righty with a career 3.55 ERA. He has a good track record of consistency — all six of his MLB seasons have posted an ERA between 2.92 and 3.76.

If the Phillies want to go the route of a swing arm who can start and relieve games, Luke Weaver has to be toward the top of the wish list. He's had 106 career starts and 164 relief appearances and is coming off three solid seasons with the Yankees with a 3.22 ERA.

Shawn Armstrong is an interesting exercise in the inconsistency inherent in relief pitching. For five of his 11 MLB seasons, including last year (2.31 ERA in 74 innings for the Rangers), Armstrong had a sub-3.00 ERA. In the other six seasons, it was north of 4.00. Which Armstrong would the Phillies be signing if they brought him in for 2026?

Jakob Junis has been a really good pitcher the last three seasons for the Reds, Guardians and Brewers after being converted to a reliever from a struggling starter. He had a 3.24 ERA in 121 total games in relief since 2023.

Pierce Johnson, Phil Maton, Chris Martin, Jonathan Loaisiga, Scott Barlow, Ryne Stanek, Justin Topa, Jose Leclerc and Ryan Brasier are each 30-something righties with sub 4.00 ERAs and a long veteran track record of success in the majors. These are players worth kicking the tires on.

Buy-low bounce-back relievers ($)

Devin Williams might not be the cheapest option in this section but he certainly is looking for a bounce back. After six elite seasons in Milwaukee with a combined 1.83 ERA, Williams was virtually unplayable with the Yankees in 2025, with a 4.79 ERA over 62.0 innings and four blown saves.

Back and thigh injuries kept Hunter Harvey to just 10.2 innings last season. He was shut down for a second time in early August. If he's healthy he might be looking to make good on his career 3.11 ERA with a new team in 2026.

Did age catch up to Tommy Kahnle, who at 35 had a career-worst season with the Tigers posting a 4.43 ERA? Or does he have some quality innings left in the tank? In 10 seasons prior the righty from New York has a 3.47 ERA.

From 2021-to-2023 Paul Sewald was one of the best righties in the league with the Mariners and Diamondbacks, he had a 2.95 ERA over those three seasons. In the two since, the now 35-year-old had a 4.40 ERA.

Tyler Kinley hasn't been consistent as a MLB reliever but had a 3.96 ERA in 2025. He's been boom or bust over his eight-year career.

Would the Phillies be interested in a Hector Neris reunion? The innings-eater has fallen on hard times with back-to-back struggle-bus campaigns after two dominant seasons with the Astros. He's 36 and pitched for eight seasons in red pinstripes. He could be a low-risk investment at the right price.

Shelby Miller spent four seasons as a starter but has been a bullpen contributor for eight different teams since 2019. Last year he had a 2.74 ERA for the Diamondbacks and Brewers, but in 2024 he struggled (4.53 ERA). In 2024 he was light's out (1.71 ERA) but in 2021-22 he only pitched in 190.2 innings due to injuries.

Kirby Yates, 38, was an All Star with a 1.17 ERA in 2024, but was part of the problem in the Dodgers bullpen in 2025 with a 5.23 ERA.

