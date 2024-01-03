MLB rumors: Phillies could 'make a play for' Japanese All-Star pitcher Shōta Imanaga

The Phillies offered a monster contract to pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but the righty signed with the Dodgers for $325 million last week. The Phillies have Aaron Nola freshly inked to a new deal and a Zack Wheeler extension could be on the table, but do the Phils have one more major pitching move still in the holster?



Nippon Professional Baseball left-handed pitcher Shōta Imanaga could potentially be that player.

Here's what ESPN's Jeff Passan had to say regarding Imanaga's free agent market at this point in the winter, reporting, "Even Philadelphia could make a play for Imanaga," too:

In the past, players of Imanaga's talent and production didn't sniff $100 million-plus. Perhaps his closest comparable, lefty Yusei Kikuchi, threw 1,010⅔ innings compared to Imanaga's 1,002⅔, and his 2.77 career ERA in Nippon Professional Baseball was far better than Imanaga's 3.18. Kikuchi got $56 million over four years from Toronto before the 2019 season. The rate will nearly double for Imanaga. At this price point -- below what Snell and Montgomery expect to fetch -- Imanaga's options should be plentiful. All of the usual suspects could use more starting pitching: San Francisco, both New York teams, both Los Angeles teams, Boston. Even Philadelphia could make a play for Imanaga. Wherever he lands, it's going to happen soon. Imanaga's 45-day posting window expires Jan. 11. His market will pick up this week, sources said, bringing another talented Japanese arm stateside. [ESPN+]

Imanaga, nicknamed "The Throwing Philosopher," was an All-Star in Japan this past season for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, posting an ERA of 2.66 ERA in 159 innings of work while striking out 159 batters. He was the Central League strikeout champion.

A hypothetical top-four rotation of Wheeler, Nola, Imanaga and Ranger Suárez could carry the Phillies into October once again.

