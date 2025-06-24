MLB Rumors: Phillies linked to several relief pitchers, outfielders as trade deadline nears

A slew of power relievers from the right and left side along with a wide range of outfielders are all linked to the Phillies in trade discussions as the MLB deadline looms.

In a ranking of the top-50 MLB trade candidates created by ESPN's top baseball reporters Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, almost a dozen potential trade prospects among the top 30 were linked to the Phillies, who entered Tuesday's three-game series against the Astros in first place in the National League East despite major question marks in the bullpen and center field.

Those glaring needs, coupled with the team's recent history of trade deadline deals, make the Phillies a logical link to several of the candidates. In total, ESPN linked 11 candidates to the Phillies, including their second-ranked prospect (Red Sox OF Jarren Duran) and two candidates who've won a World Series. The story also ranked each of the top 30 candidates' odds of getting traded.

Here's a look at the candidates linked to the Phillies and the percentage of that candidate getting traded to any team:

Relief Pitchers

No. 12 Jhoan Duran, RHP, Twins: (40%): The Twins closer is one of the game's true flame-throwing relievers, with a fastball that can hit triple digits.



No. 13 Emmanuel Clase, RHP, Guardians (20%): The longtime Guardians closer has saved 40+ games for three straight seasons, is a three-time All Star, and has pitched in 11 playoff games, although his postseason ERA is over 5.00.



No. 14 Felix Bautista, RHP, Orioles (15%): Missed last year to come back from Tommy John surgery but has a 2.70 ERA and 16 saves this year along with a career 13.7 K/9 rate.



No. 17 Pete Fairbanks, RHP, Rays (60%): At 31, has a 2.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 13 saves in 29.1 innings but his K/9 rate (8.0) is well below his career average (11.5).



No. 18 Aroldis Chapman, LHP, Red Sox: (35%): The 37-year-old southpaw fireballer is still averaging close to 100 mph on his heater, has two World Series rings and a career 2.37 ERA and 12.4 K/9 rate in postseason.

No. 23 Ryan Helsley, RHP, Cardinals (30%): Logged an MLB-best 49 saves in 2024 but the 30-year-old is currently carrying a 3.67 ERA and 1.4 WHIP. His career playoff ERA is over 5.60 in eight games.

Outfielders

No. 2 Jarren Duran, Red Sox (25%): A 2024 All-Star who led MLB in doubles and triples. Slashing .309/.406/.715 this season and has AL-leading eight triples.

No. 15 Cedric Mullins, Orioles (70%): A 30-year-old with good power and speed and in the last year of his deal, but he's slashing just .220/.306/.430 this season.

No. 19 Luis Robert, Jr., White Sox (90%): Just 27 and two years removed from 38-homer, 80-RBI season but he's currently slashing .184/.271/.302 (yuck!) after .224/.278/.379 in 2024. He's long been rumored to be on the way out.

Classic low batting average/high power OF who has 19 HRs and 53 RBI this season but is batting just .210 with .279 OBP.

No. 26 Adolis Garcia, Rangers (80%): Had 39 HRs, 107 RBIs in 2023 and had 8 HRs, 22 RBI in the 2023 postseason en route to a World Series win. Garcia has one year left on deal but has just 9 HRs, 37 RBIs this year.



