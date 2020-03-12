Reports: MLS suspends season due to coronavirus; Big Ten, others cancel conference tourneys; PGA tour bans fans

The Philadelphia Union were expected to take the field on Saturday evening for their home opener, but it appears that will have to wait.

According to multiple reports, Major League Soccer will suspend its season until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The MLS is following the lead of the NBA, who postponed its season Wednesday night following news that one of its players, Utah's Rudy Gobert, had tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday, it was revealed that Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell, had also tested positive.

The U.S. Soccer Federation has also canceled all international friendlies, both men's and women's, for the next two months, according to Yahoo! Sports.

While the NCAA Tournament, at least for now, is expected to go on without fans in attendance, the Big Ten has reportedly canceled their 2020 conference tournament, following the example set by the Ivy League earlier in the week.

The SEC, ACC, Pac-12, Big 12 and AAC have reportedly also joined the Big Ten in canceling their conference tournaments.

Other pro leagues like the NHL and MLB are still weighing their options, but at this rate it would be surprising if they didn't follow suit. The PGA Tour, meanwhile, is expected to ban fans from attending events.

Stay tuned for more...

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports