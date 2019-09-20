Mob Talk: A look inside the the Philly Mob's secret initiation ceremonies

In the lastest episode of Mob Talk, mob experts George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser go inside Philly Mob making ceremonies — a new twist on the old-school secret ceremonies. Learn how new-era wise guys are trying to keep those ceremonies secret from investigators. Anastasia and Schratwieser also have that and the latest on Scarfo-era mobster Phillip Narducci's year-and-a-day sentence. Plus, a Merlino crew capo gets a new subpoena to state grand jury.

NEW EPISODE

In Episode 32 of Mob Talk, mob experts \ Anastasia and ] Schratwieser discuss Philly Mob boss Joey Merlino's big break on his prison sentence. He'll be out soon. A government informant gets outed in a South Jersey drug case and housing scam. And, Philly Mob Captain Marty Angelina gets a grand jury subpoena. What state investigators want to know from him. Plus, retiring mob boss Joe Ligambi gets a big surprise party for his 80th birthday. All the gang was there.

