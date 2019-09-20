More News:

September 20, 2019

Mob Talk: A look inside the the Philly Mob's secret initiation ceremonies

Also, Joey Merlino gets out of prison in October. Will he return to Philly or stay in Florida

09192017_George_Anastasia_300_BW
By George Anastasia
PhillyVoice Contributor
Organized Crime Mob Talk Sitdown
merlino mob talk Mob Talk/YouTube

Joey Merlino is getting out of prison in October. Now the question is: After he spends the required time at a halfway house, will he return to Philadelphia or stay in Florida?

In the lastest episode of Mob Talk, mob experts George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser go inside Philly Mob making ceremonies — a new twist on the old-school secret ceremonies. Learn how new-era wise guys are trying to keep those ceremonies secret from investigators. Anastasia and Schratwieser also have that and the latest on Scarfo-era mobster Phillip Narducci's year-and-a-day sentence. Plus, a Merlino crew capo gets a new subpoena to state grand jury.

Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to view past and future episodes:

NEW EPISODE

In Episode 32 of Mob Talk, mob experts \ Anastasia and ] Schratwieser discuss Philly Mob boss Joey Merlino's big break on his prison sentence. He'll be out soon. A government informant gets outed in a South Jersey drug case and housing scam. And, Philly Mob Captain Marty Angelina gets a grand jury subpoena. What state investigators want to know from him. Plus, retiring mob boss Joe Ligambi gets a big surprise party for his 80th birthday. All the gang was there.

EPISODE 32

09192017_George_Anastasia_300_BW

George Anastasia
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Organized Crime Mob Talk Sitdown Philadelphia Mob Dave Schratwieser George Anastasia YouTube Video Joey Merlino

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 3
Eagles-Lions_091919_usat

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Recalculating the Eagles' areas of concern after two weeks
092019FletcherCox

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Weekend

10 things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 20-22
Candytopia Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved