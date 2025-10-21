Monster Jam returns to Lincoln Financial Field in April

Monster Jam will bring its 12,000-pound trucks and top drivers back to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 18, 2026, for a day of motorsports competition and family entertainment. The event is part of the Stadium Championship Series East, which tours cities across the country through the spring.

Fans can watch the drivers compete in three disciplines — racing, skills and freestyle — as they maneuver the massive vehicles through jumps, turns and obstacles. Spectators also get to score the performances in real time, helping to decide the event champion.

Before the main show, ticket holders can attend the Monster Jam Pit Party to meet drivers, take photos and see the trucks up close. The Trackside pre-show, held about an hour before start time, includes driver interviews, giveaways and opening ceremonies.

The Philadelphia stop will feature some of the sport’s most recognizable names and trucks, including Adam Anderson in Grave Digger, Jamie Sullivan in Sparkle Smash, and Tristan England in JCB DIGatron, the reigning Monster Jam World Finals 2-Wheel Skills champion. Each driver is competing for points toward a spot in the Monster Jam World Finals, scheduled for July Fourth weekend in Salt Lake City.

Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Lincoln Financial Field

One Lincoln Financial Field Way

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Tickets start at $30.40

