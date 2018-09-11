More News:

September 11, 2018

Center City ice cream shop, diner to close after 43 years

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Restaurants
More Than Just Ice Cream More Than Just Ice Cream/Facebook

More Than Just Ice Cream.

One of the Gayborhood's most beloved landmarks will close its doors for good at the end of September, ending a 43-year run in Center City.

RELATED ARTICLE: Dinardo's Famous Seafood closes after 42-year run in Old City

More Than Just Ice Cream, located at 1119 Locust St., announced on Monday that their final day of operation will be Sept. 27. The ice cream shop and restaurant shared the news on Facebook.

Originally located on Pine Street, More Than Just Ice Cream moved to its current storefront in 1998 and evolved into a diner serving brunch and dinner.

The impending closure marks the latest in a series of businesses that have departed from the Gayborhood, including iCandy, Westbury, Sisters and 12th Street Gym.

The owners of More Than Just Ice Cream are encouraging longtime patrons to make their way in for one last meal before the end of the month.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Restaurants Center City Gayborhood Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Business

How a Philly native came to open the smallest bar in Arizona
09042018_Danielle Martinez_Room4_bar

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 2 edition
091218MattPatricia

TV

Colbert talks Moonves' ousting from CBS, gives 'Pence' a lie detector test
colbert pence

Food & Drink

Bar crawl to take place night before Witches & Wizards Festival
Halloween decoration

Health News

Simple blood test could read people's internal clock
09112018_Woman_Sleeps_Pexels

Fantasy football

Fantasy football Week 2 injuries: Updates on Aaron Rodgers, Doug Baldwin, Devonta Freeman and more
0910_Aaron_Rodgers_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.