Center City ice cream shop, diner to close after 43 years

One of the Gayborhood's most beloved landmarks will close its doors for good at the end of September, ending a 43-year run in Center City.

More Than Just Ice Cream, located at 1119 Locust St., announced on Monday that their final day of operation will be Sept. 27. The ice cream shop and restaurant shared the news on Facebook.

Originally located on Pine Street, More Than Just Ice Cream moved to its current storefront in 1998 and evolved into a diner serving brunch and dinner.

The impending closure marks the latest in a series of businesses that have departed from the Gayborhood, including iCandy, Westbury, Sisters and 12th Street Gym.

The owners of More Than Just Ice Cream are encouraging longtime patrons to make their way in for one last meal before the end of the month.