May 04, 2020

Gift mom a custom candle from Wax + Wine for Mother's Day

Choose the scent, container and label name

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
While the shop is temporarily closed, Wax + Wine is opening up a virtual candle making experience. Create a custom candle for mom to gift her this Mother’s Day.

Philadelphia's Wax + Wine is currently closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, but the candle making bar is offering a special Mother's Day promotion.

Last minute shoppers can gift mom a custom candle instead of something generic. While you can't go into the shop to make your own candle, this is a virtual experience.

Candles are $25 each and can be shipped nationwide, with free shipping in Philadelphia.

To begin, you'll need to choose a scent, or combine any two scents in the following categories:

• Smokey and Spicy: Clove, Cypress + Bayberry, Fireside Embers, Leather, Mahogany Coconut, Musk, Nutmeg + Spice, Patchouli, Wassail
• Earthy: Amber Sensual, Balsam, Barnwood, Bergamont + Tobacco, Caribbean Teakwood, Cashmere Cedar, Fig Tree, Black Teakwood, Midsummer Night, Sandalwood
• Floral: Amore, Fresh Cut Roses, Gardenia, Honeysuckle, Jasmine, Lavender, Wildflower, Sweet Pea
• Sweet: Banana Nut Bread, Champagne, Hot Fudge, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, Salted Caramel, Snickerdoodle, Vanilla, White Wine, Cinnamon
• Fruity: Black Cherry, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Blood Orange, Butt Naked, Enchanted, Fruit Slices, Macintosh Apples, Mango + Papaya, Merlot
• Herbal: Cannabis, Eucalyptus, Garden Mint, Green Tea, Red Radish, Rosemary, Thyme, White Tea, White Sage
• Fresh: Fresh Bamboo, Citrus Basil, Coolwater, Lemon, Oceans, Pink Grapefruit, Seashore, White Diamonds, White Linen

Next, it's time to pick the color for the 8-ounce container. Options are black or white.

Once all of that is figured out, orders can be placed by emailing hello@waxandwine.com. Remember to include the number of candles and selected scent or scents, the container colors and candle names for the customized labels, as well as contact information. Orders also can be placed by calling (215) 309-3424.

Then when mom gets her gift, she'll think of you every time she uses it, which she'll especially love if you're social distancing far from each other.

