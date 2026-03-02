MudHen Brewing to host three-day Blues, Brews & Country Festival in Wildwood

Wildwood may still be in its quiet season, but MudHen Brewing Company is turning up the volume for one weekend in March.

The brewpub will host its Blues, Brews & Country Festival from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8, at 127 Rio Grande Ave. Admission is free.

Live music is scheduled throughout the weekend. Y’all or Nothing will perform Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, the Slidewinder Blues Band will take the stage from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by Rebel Y’all from 7 to 11 p.m. Jam Capital West will close out the festival Sunday with a set from 1 to 5 p.m.

In addition to the music, guests can purchase custom cowboy hats personalized on site by Donna Cox. Hats will be available for $25 on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

MudHen Brewing Company opened in 2018 and is known for its craft beer, full kitchen and regular live events.

