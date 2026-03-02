More Events:

MudHen Brewing to host three-day Blues, Brews & Country Festival in Wildwood

The free March event will feature live blues and country bands, craft beer and custom cowboy hats at the Jersey Shore brewpub.

MudHen Country Fest Provided Courtesy/MudHen Brewing Company

MudHen Brewing Company will host a three-day Blues, Brews & Country festival in Wildwood this month

Wildwood may still be in its quiet season, but MudHen Brewing Company is turning up the volume for one weekend in March.

The brewpub will host its Blues, Brews & Country Festival from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8, at 127 Rio Grande Ave. Admission is free.

Live music is scheduled throughout the weekend. Y’all or Nothing will perform Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, the Slidewinder Blues Band will take the stage from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by Rebel Y’all from 7 to 11 p.m. Jam Capital West will close out the festival Sunday with a set from 1 to 5 p.m.

In addition to the music, guests can purchase custom cowboy hats personalized on site by Donna Cox. Hats will be available for $25 on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

MudHen Brewing Company opened in 2018 and is known for its craft beer, full kitchen and regular live events.

Blues, Brews & Country Festival

March 6-8
MudHen Brewing Company
127 Rio Grande Ave.
Wildwood, NJ 08260
Free admission

