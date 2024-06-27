More Health:

June 27, 2024

Taking multivitamins does not decrease risk of death, new research shows

To prevent chronic diseases, eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly have been found to be more beneficial, a Johns Hopkins expert says.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Vitamins
Multivitamin Death Risk Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

New research shows that taking multivitamins on a regular basis has no association with longevity.

One in three healthy adults in the United States takes multivitamins to prevent disease and improve overall health. But new research suggests that regular vitamin use does not lower the risk of death.

The study, published Wednesday in Jama Network Open, analyzed data from nearly 400,000 healthy U.S. adults over a 20-year period and found no link between multivitamin use and lower risk of death from any disease, including heart disease and cancer. 

MORE: FDA warns Horsham-based Bimbo Bakeries USA to stop 'misbranding' products

People who took a daily vitamin, in fact, had a 4% increased risk of mortality.

"Pills are not a shortcut to better health and the prevention of chronic diseases," Dr. Larry Appel, director of the Johns Hopkins Welch Center for Prevention, Epidemiology and Clinical Research, said in a Johns Hopkins Medicine post about multivitamins. "Other nutrition recommendations have much stronger evidence of benefits – eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, and reducing the amount of saturated fat, trans fat, sodium and sugar you eat."

Previous research about whether multivitamins offer protection against diseases has been mixed. Manufacturers change the compositions of multivitamins, so it has been difficult for researchers to look at which vitamins affect outcomes. Previous studies also have been limited by short follow-up times.

The long duration of the new study and its large number of participants enabled researchers to mitigate the effects of possible biases that may have impacted the outcomes of previous studies. 

For instance, healthy people who take multivitamins might also be working out and eating a nutritious diet.

In this study, researchers adjusted outcomes for lifestyle factors including smoking, diet and exercise, and excluded people with chronic diseases. Study participants had an average age of 61.5.

Multivitamins first became available in the 1940s. Multivitamins and multivitamin mineral supplements accounted for 38% of all U.S. vitamin and mineral sales in 2019, an approximately $8 billion market.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Vitamins Philadelphia Vitamins Supplements Heart Disease Research Cancer Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - A group of colleagues storyboarding

Storyboarding for success
Purchased - Woman working on a plane with a mask on

A post-pandemic mental health check-in

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Chalfont pizza shop owner sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison for killing boyfriend and hiding his body
Pina's Pizzeria Homicide

Development

IBEW Local Union 98 all in for 76 Place
Limited - Adelman Lynch 76 place

Allergies

FDA warns Horsham-based Bimbo Bakeries USA to stop 'misbranding' products
Bimbo bread

Celebrities

Jason Kelce says Taylor Swift's show compares to only one other
jason kelce eras tour

Phillies

Spencer Turnbull goes on 15-day IL, spot in Phillies' rotation opens back up
Spencer-Turnbull-Phillies-Tigers-6.26.24-MLB.jpg

Arts & Culture

New 'Matisse & Renoir' exhibition on display next month's Barnes on the Block
Barnes on the Block event July

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved